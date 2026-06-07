Indian Men's Hockey Team Departs For European Leg Of FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 7 (IANS) The Indian Men's Hockey Team departed from Kempegowda International Airport on Saturday night for the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26, where they will take on some of the top hockey nations in a crucial phase of the tournament.

The Indian contingent is travelling to Brussels, Belgium, via Abu Dhabi, as the team will undergo a preparatory training camp and play a friendly match between 7 and 9 June 2026 in Brussels. The short training block aims to help the squad acclimatise to European conditions ahead of a packed Pro League schedule.

Following the camp in Belgium, the team will move to Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on 10 June for the first phase of their European campaign. India will face Germany and hosts Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League from 14 to 21 June 2026 in Rotterdam.

Thereafter, the squad will travel to London, England, where they will take on Pakistan and England in the second phase of the European leg from 23 to 28 June 2026.

India will play each of the four opponents twice during the tour. The eagerly-awaited matches against Pakistan will be played on June 23 and June 26.

Speaking ahead of the departure, Indian Men's Hockey Team captain Harmanpreet Singh expressed confidence in the squad's preparations and excitement for the challenges ahead.

“The European leg of the Pro League is always a great test because you are up against some of the best teams in the world in their home conditions. We have prepared well during our training camp in Bengaluru, and the players are looking forward to competing at the highest level,” said Harmanpreet, who returns to lead the side after missing the Australian leg of the FIH Pro League in Hobart due to personal reasons.

“Our objective is to play fearless hockey, remain disciplined in key moments and continue evolving as a group. The upcoming matches will give us an excellent opportunity to assess ourselves against top-quality opposition and continue building momentum as a team."

“Our focus will be on executing our plans consistently, improving with every game and ensuring that we make the most of this tour. The Pro League is an important platform for us to gain experience, strengthen combinations and continue our progress as a unit. We are excited for the challenge and eager to give our best for India,” the captain added.

The Indian team aims to secure valuable points in the Pro League to move up in the standings while continuing to build towards upcoming major international competitions, including the FIH World Cup and the Asian Games later this year.

India will begin their European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025-26 against the Netherlands on 14th June at 7:30 pm IST.