One-Off Test: Batters, Suthar Shine As Afghanistan Trail India By 451 Runs At Stumps (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) New Chandigarh, June 7 (IANS) India continued their dominance in the one-off Test against Afghanistan - declaring at 564/8 in 126 overs and then reduced the visitors to 113/5 at stumps on day two's play. For India, debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar emerged as the standout performer to pick 3-21 in 15.5 overs, as Afghanistan still trail by 451 runs.

On a scorching Sunday, India's innings was built on skipper and local lad Shubman Gill's authoritative 126, KL Rahul's century, Sai Sudharsan's 81 and Rishabh Pant's 81 earlier in the day. But the lower-order contributions ensured the hosts had a healthy run-rate of 4.44 and also placed the innings among India's fourth fastest 500-plus totals in Test history.

The hosts declared after Washington Sundar hit a composed 52 not out, his sixth Test fifty, while Suthar hit two sixes and as many fours to get India past 500 and Mohammed Siraj produced an entertaining cameo of 22 off 12 balls. Captain Shubman Gill declared soon after Sundar reached his fifty, giving his bowlers two full sessions to put Afghanistan under the pump.

Afghanistan's reply faltered almost immediately. Abdul Malik attempted to counterattack but was undone by Suthar's sharp turn – on a sweep, he gave a top-edge to backward square leg. After the tea break was over, Prasidh Krishna produced a lovely nip-backer to uproot Sediqullah Atal's stumps.

Suthar, operating with remarkable control and brisk pace, bowled maiden after maiden to keep the batters on a lid. His accuracy was rewarded again when Rahmanullah Gurbaz nicked to slip, where sharp catch was taken.

Rahmat Shah provided the only semblance of stability for Afghanistan, reaching 43 not out by stumps and becoming the first Afghanistan player to cross 1000 Test runs. Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav also kept the pressure on, ensuring Afghanistan never found rhythm.

His 36-run partnership with Hashmatullah Shahidi briefly steadied the innings. But Prasidh struck again to trap Shahidi lbw, leaving the visitors in deeper trouble. Afsar Zazai's resistance ended in dramatic fashion as he closed the bat face too early and offered a simple return catch to Suthar, who ended his first day of bowling in Test cricket on a high. Afghanistan, meanwhile, now face a daunting task to avoid follow-on.

In the morning, Gill, resuming from overnight score of 103 not out with authority, extended his innings to a commanding 126 off 177 balls before falling to Mohammad Saleem Safi, who bowled a fiery and disciplined spell with pace and movement with the second new ball.

Pant, who looked equally assured, mixed caution with aggression to reach 81 off 121 balls, apart from sharing a 169-run stand with Gill. But his dismissal to skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, who also got his first Test wicket, mirrored Sai Sudharsan's fate from the previous day - both left-handers falling short of centuries after hitting promising fifties.

India added 107 runs in the morning session, but Afghanistan could have had more success had they been sharper with their decision making in taking reviews. Gill survived a close lbw shout and Pant edged one behind - both decisions went unchallenged despite clear evidence of them being out later.

Keeper Afsar Zazai endured a difficult time, unable to convince Shahidi to take the crucial DRS calls that might have changed the complexion of the innings. Safi was the standout bowler, claiming Gill and Dhruv Jurel in quick succession.

Jurel, who looked positive with four boundaries in his 19 off 20 balls, misjudged a nip-backer and was castled. Shahidi then joined the wicket-taking act when he lured Pant into a mistimed lofted stroke and mid-off easily took the catch.

Despite going off the steam in the later half, India remain firmly ahead as Sundar and Suthar held firm till lunch by hitting two boundaries each and ensuring no further damage was caused. After lunch, Sundar, Suthar and Siraj hit boundaries well, despite Safi picking 6-140, to ensure India had a healthy total on board before the declaration arrived at 1:33pm.

Gill's decision to declare was vindicated almost immediately. Malik and Atal began positively, finding boundaries against Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. Malik, in particular, struck three fours in his 16-ball stay. Gill then turned to Suthar just before tea, and the debutant delivered on his fourth ball in Tests. After that, Suthar and Prasidh dealt more blows in the final session to ensure India got another day in their favour.

Brief Scores: India 564/8 dec in 127 overs (Shubman Gill 126, KL Rahul 100; Mohammad Saleem Safi 6-140, Hashmatullah Shahidi 1-91) trail Afghanistan 113/5 in 39.5 overs (Rahmat Shah 43 not out, Hashmatullah Shahidi 29; Manav Suthar 3-21, Prasidh Krishna 2-27) by 451 runs