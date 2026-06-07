Cuba Begins Arming Civilians Amid Fears Of Possible US Invasion

According to local media reports, the Cuban government has activated emergency defense plans across the country, including military training, mobilization of civilian defense units and broader public participation in national security preparations.

Officials said the measures are defensive in nature and are intended to strengthen the country's ability to respond to any potential foreign aggression. The reported distribution of weapons to civilians marks a rare step by the government and has drawn comparisons to past periods of heightened security tensions.

The move comes as relations between Havana and Washington remain strained. Cuban authorities have repeatedly accused the United States of seeking to undermine the country's political system, while U.S. officials have long criticized Cuba over human rights concerns, political freedoms and its regional policies.

The reported mobilization has revived memories of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when Cuba prepared for a possible military confrontation between the United States and the Soviet Union. That crisis brought the world to the brink of nuclear war and remains one of the most significant events in Cold War history.

The latest measures also come as Cuba faces a severe economic crisis marked by shortages of food, fuel and medicine, as well as persistent power outages.

No official response has been issued by Washington regarding the reported weapons distribution. Observers say the measures may be intended primarily as a deterrent, though they could further heighten tensions in the Caribbean at a time of broader international instability.