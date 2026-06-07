Kocharyan Warns If PM Pashinyan Won't Leave Office It Will End Very Badly

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Former Armenian president Robert Kocharyan sharply criticized Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after casting his ballot in Armenia's parliamentary elections on Saturday, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to reporters, Kocharyan claimed that Pashinyan's recent behavior reflected instability rather than leadership qualities.

“Pashinyan is a person whose hysterical outbursts show that he should have the status of a patient, rather than that of a leader of a country,” Kocharyan stated.

The former president also said he believed the opposition had a strong chance of winning the elections, while expressing doubt over whether Pashinyan would easily relinquish power in the event of defeat.

“If he won't leave, it will end very badly, very badly,” Kocharyan warned.

When asked to clarify what he meant by the remark, Kocharyan declined to elaborate, saying people could interpret the statement “according to their fantasy, or orientation.”

He also told reporters that Pashinyan was 'a person whose hysterical outbursts show that he should have been the patient status, then of a leader of a country'.