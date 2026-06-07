Azerbaijani Embassy Provides Support After Drone Attack In Sea Of Azov

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Employees of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia have traveled to the area immediately following reports of Azerbaijani citizens being killed and injured in a drone attack targeting cargo vessels in the Sea of Azov, AzerNEWS reports.

According to information released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, representatives of the embassy's consular section are currently in Yeysk, where they are providing consular assistance to injured and rescued Azerbaijani citizens.

The ministry stated that the condition of the injured individuals is stable, and several are expected to be discharged from hospital in the near future.

Authorities added that Russian agencies are continuing search-and-rescue operations, as well as procedures related to identifying those killed in the incident.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry noted that additional steps are also being taken to complete documentation procedures for rescued citizens, issue return certificates and organize their return to Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, the ministry is keeping the situation under special control and remains in close coordination with relevant institutions.

Further information regarding the identities of the deceased and the repatriation of their bodies will be provided to the public at a later stage, the ministry added.