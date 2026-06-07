Ukrainian SOF Carry Out Series Of Strikes On Oil Depots In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SOF command on Faceboo.

The Semikolodezianska oil depot in the settlement of Yedi-Kuyu (which the occupiers call Lenine) is located about 200 kilometers from the line of contact. The Russian army uses it as a transshipment point for storing and transporting fuel oil, diesel fuel, and bitumen.

The depot contains nine storage tanks with capacities ranging from 700 to 3,000 cubic meters. Fuel is loaded into rail tank cars there and transported across Crimea and other temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to support Russian military needs.

Ukrainian drones also struck a maritime oil terminal in Feodosia, about 250 kilometers from the front line. The facility includes seven fuel storage tanks with capacities of 10,000 and 20,000 cubic meters.

The terminal is a multifunctional oil transshipment complex used for transferring oil and petroleum products from rail tankers to maritime vessels. The Russians reportedly use it to ensure fuel supplies to occupied Crimea, particularly in case of emergencies on the peninsula.

Ukrainian SOF damage strategic bridge linkingand Kherson region near Chonhar – media

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces struck 26 Russian military targets overnight on June 7 in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and Russia's Bryansk region.

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