Azerbaijan's First Deputy Economy Minister Holds Series Of Meetings At SPIEF (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy, Elnur Aliyev, held a series of meetings on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy

The Azerbaijani delegation met with Acting Head of Russia's Republic of Dagestan, Fyodor Shchukin. The parties exchanged views on the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Dagestan and discussed prospects for its further development.

The forum also featured a meeting with Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Dagestan Magomed Ramazanov. Discussions focused on expanding economic and trade ties between Azerbaijan and Dagestan, promoting investment, making more effective use of logistics opportunities, and developing interregional cooperation. It was noted that expanding the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation could contribute to strengthening bilateral relations.

During a meeting with Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilyichev, the parties exchanged views on activities carried out within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission and discussed prospects for enhancing interregional cooperation. They emphasized the importance of attracting mutual investments, expanding trade relations, and implementing joint projects. In addition, the Azerbaijani side presented a list of products with export potential to help broaden export cooperation and increase trade volumes.

At a meeting with Deputy Minister of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye Sezai Uçarmak, the participants highlighted the successful development of Azerbaijan-Türkiye economic relations. The sides discussed increasing bilateral trade turnover, expanding cooperation in e-commerce, investment and logistics, strengthening ties between business communities, advancing transport projects, and exploring opportunities for new mutually beneficial initiatives.

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