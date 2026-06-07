Qatar News Agency Launches Training Program For Media Students At Qatar University

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar News Agency (QNA), represented by its Training Center, launched Sunday a specialized two-month training program for a number of Qatar University media students. The program aims to provide them with practical experience in various fields of news and media work.

This two-month program comes within the framework of ongoing cooperation between QNA and Qatar University to support and develop promising national media professionals.

QNA Training Center has prepared a comprehensive training program for the participating students, designed to introduce them to the media work environment at the Qatar News Agency and equip them with the essential knowledge and skills related to journalistic and news work.

The program includes field visits and practical training in various editorial departments at the agency. This allows students to observe the stages of news content production, editing, follow-up, fact-checking, and publishing processes, as well as learn about the professional roles played by different departments in supporting the agency's media mission.

The program also provides participants with the opportunity for direct interaction with media and professional staff at QNA, and exposure to best practices in news reporting. This helps bridge the gap between academic theory and practical application, enhancing their readiness to enter the media job market in the future.

This program reflects Qatar News Agency's commitment to strengthening partnerships with national academic institutions and contributing to the development of a generation of qualified media professionals capable of keeping pace with the rapid advancements in the media and communications sector.