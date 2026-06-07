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Notice For Class Suspension (2026-06-07 13:44)


2026-06-07 08:01:08
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, June 7 - Due to rainstorm, by regulation, classes of secondary, primary, infant, special education are suspended this afternoon. Schools should ensure that their premises are open and arrange for staff to look after the students who have arrived at school until the conditions are safe for them to go home.

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EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

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