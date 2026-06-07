Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE President Appoints New Director General For Nuclear Regulation Authority

UAE President Appoints New Director General For Nuclear Regulation Authority


2026-06-07 08:01:03
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a federal decree appointing Hamed Ali Mohammed Al Kaabi as the new Director General of the authority
    By: Laraib Anwer

    The UAE President appointed a new Director General for the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation on Sunday, June 7.

    In an announcement, the government stated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a federal decree appointing Hamed Ali Mohammed Al Kaabi as the new Director General of the authority.

    Recommended For You

    More to follow soon. Please refresh this page for the full version

    MENAFN07062026000049011007ID1111222305



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search