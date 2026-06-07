UAE President Appoints New Director General For Nuclear Regulation Authority
- By: Laraib Anwer
The UAE President appointed a new Director General for the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation on Sunday, June 7.
In an announcement, the government stated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a federal decree appointing Hamed Ali Mohammed Al Kaabi as the new Director General of the authority.Recommended For You
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