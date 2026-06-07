Viral Post Alert! Six-Figure Bengaluru Techie Drives Rapido On Weekends, Internet Reacts

For years, a six-figure salary in the tech industry was seen as a ticket to financial comfort. After a software developer explained why he drives a Rapido bike taxi on weekends, a popular post from Bengaluru is now questioning that presumption. A user called Shabaz posted the story on X, claiming to have reserved a Rapido while heading to Bannerghatta. During the journey, a casual talk about money, family duties, and the reality of metropolitan living quickly developed into an eye-opening conversation.

Shabaz claims that after learning he was not proficient in Kannada, the rider switched to English. The rider enquired about his occupation throughout their talk.“I told him I'm a software engineer,” Shabaz wrote. The response surprised him.

The rider disclosed that he received a six-figure income while working as a software developer for a global corporation. But even though he had a lucrative corporate job, he made extra money on the weekends by driving people through Rapido. The rider said that the explanation was straightforward. He wants to provide his family greater financial stability, is married, and has a little child.

“It genuinely made me think. If someone with a good tech job and a six-figure salary still feels the need for a weekend side hustle, how expensive has life become in Bangalore and other Tier-1 cities?” he wrote.

A Look At Viral Post

Today, while traveling to Bannerghatta, I booked a Rapido rider, a 35-year old, started speaking in Kannada, realized mine wasn't great, and switched to English. He asked what I do, and I told him I'm a software engineer he told me he's also a software developer at... twitter/wCfgB6Vb8D

- Shabaz (@Shabaz1406) June 6, 2026

His post rapidly became popular on the internet, sparking discussions about housing expenses, school fees, inflation, and the financial strains middle-class families in large cities endure.

While many people expressed sympathy for the software engineer's predicament, others contended that operating a bike taxi would not be the best long-term strategy to boost income. Some stated that by devoting their time to acquiring new skills, obtaining certifications, or getting ready for higher-paying positions, professionals in the technology field could be able to create larger returns.

Since then, the viral post has been a topic of discussion on evolving lifestyles, growing costs, and the side gigs that many professionals are pursuing in order to maintain their competitiveness.