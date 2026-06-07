LPG Price Hike: Samajwadi Party Slams BJP, Demands All-Party Meet

Samajwadi Party Slams Govt

Samajwadi Party leaders on Sunday slammed the BJP-led government over the rise in price of domestic LPG, while BJP leaders stated that the price hike was linked to a "global phenomenon" and it is moderate. Samajwadi Party MP Neeraj Maurya alleged that the government has failed to control rising costs. Maurya, MP, said the government should call an all-party meeting to and clarify its position. "We have been continuously opposing the rising inflation, the increasing cylinder prices, and the shortage of cylinders. The government has failed to control this. An all-party meeting must be called on this. The government must clarify the situation and explain where we stand today," he said.

Samajwadi Party leader Rajeev Rai alleged that BJP government is "directionless". "During the West Bengal elections, I had said that this is a government which waits for the right moment. Once the elections end, prices will start rising in instalments, day by day. This is a directionless government, with no vision, strategy, or plan, and the nation is paying the price for it," he said.

BJP Defends Price Hike

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi described the price hike as a "global phenomenon" and credited Prime Minister Modi's policies for keeping the rise moderate. "It is rising across the entire world, not just in India. However, the rate of increase in India is much lower compared to other countries. This is due to the Prime Minister's global outreach and policy, which has ensured that the rise is far more moderate here than elsewhere," he said.

Ministry Justifies Price Rise

Domestic LPG prices have been increased by Rs 29 per cylinder from Sunday amid the rise in cost due to the West Asia crisis. Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said the Indian household continues to buy cooking gas much cheaper than the household in any neighbouring country, and far below the price paid in advanced economies such as the United States, Australia and Canada.

The Ministry said in a release that a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) pays an effective Rs 642 for a 14.2 kg cylinder, and the general consumer in Delhi Rs 942, against a cost to supply that has now risen to over Rs 1,600. (ANI)

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