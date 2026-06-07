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US Lawmakers Warn of Intelligence Gaps Ahead of Key Surveillance Law Deadline
(MENAFN) Two Republican senators have warned of a possible disruption in US foreign intelligence collection if Congress fails to extend a major surveillance authority before its upcoming expiration date.
The concerns center on Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a provision that allows US intelligence agencies to collect communications involving foreign targets without obtaining individual warrants. The authority was introduced in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks and has since been a central tool in US counterterrorism and foreign intelligence operations.
Supporters argue that the measure is essential for national security and intelligence gathering, while critics raise concerns about civil liberties and the scope of warrantless surveillance powers.
According to reports citing a letter from Senators Tom Cotton and Chuck Grassley, lawmakers have urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to prepare for what they describe as a “potential significant gap in foreign intelligence collection” if the provision is not renewed before its June 12 deadline.
The senators reportedly warned that delays in extending the authority could affect ongoing intelligence operations, particularly if political disagreements in Congress continue to block renewal efforts.
The dispute is linked in part to broader political disagreements in the Senate, including opposition tied to a Trump administration intelligence appointment, according to reporting.
The lawmakers also requested that officials identify which intelligence activities could be impacted if the authority expires and explore alternative legal mechanisms for information gathering that comply with constitutional requirements.
Section 702 remains controversial in US politics. While it has been repeatedly reauthorized, each renewal has prompted debate over privacy protections and oversight. Any extension requires at least 60 votes in the 100-member Senate, making bipartisan agreement necessary.
If the authority lapses, intelligence agencies would still retain other surveillance tools, including warrant-based processes under traditional FISA provisions, though officials warn this could reduce operational flexibility.
The concerns center on Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a provision that allows US intelligence agencies to collect communications involving foreign targets without obtaining individual warrants. The authority was introduced in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks and has since been a central tool in US counterterrorism and foreign intelligence operations.
Supporters argue that the measure is essential for national security and intelligence gathering, while critics raise concerns about civil liberties and the scope of warrantless surveillance powers.
According to reports citing a letter from Senators Tom Cotton and Chuck Grassley, lawmakers have urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to prepare for what they describe as a “potential significant gap in foreign intelligence collection” if the provision is not renewed before its June 12 deadline.
The senators reportedly warned that delays in extending the authority could affect ongoing intelligence operations, particularly if political disagreements in Congress continue to block renewal efforts.
The dispute is linked in part to broader political disagreements in the Senate, including opposition tied to a Trump administration intelligence appointment, according to reporting.
The lawmakers also requested that officials identify which intelligence activities could be impacted if the authority expires and explore alternative legal mechanisms for information gathering that comply with constitutional requirements.
Section 702 remains controversial in US politics. While it has been repeatedly reauthorized, each renewal has prompted debate over privacy protections and oversight. Any extension requires at least 60 votes in the 100-member Senate, making bipartisan agreement necessary.
If the authority lapses, intelligence agencies would still retain other surveillance tools, including warrant-based processes under traditional FISA provisions, though officials warn this could reduce operational flexibility.
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