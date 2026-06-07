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Two US Lawmakers Flag Intel Gap as Democrats Block Renewal of FISA
(MENAFN) Two senior Republican senators have sounded the alarm over a looming national security vulnerability, cautioning US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Senate Democrats are blocking the renewal of a critical foreign surveillance authority — and that the consequences could be severe.
In a formal letter to Rubio, Senators Tom Cotton and Chuck Grassley urged the nation's top diplomat to brace for a "potential significant gap in foreign intelligence collection," according to Punchbowl News reporter Andrew Desiderio, who disclosed the letter Saturday on social media platform X.
At the center of the standoff is Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) — a sweeping post-9/11 provision that empowers US intelligence agencies to intercept the communications of foreign targets abroad without seeking individual court warrants. Backers of the measure contend it remains an indispensable pillar of national security, while critics have long warned it risks trampling civil liberties and grants the government dangerously broad surveillance powers.
Desiderio reported that Senate Democrats' resistance is partly fueled by objections to a Trump administration intelligence appointment, with the clock ticking toward a hard June 12 expiration deadline.
The letter calls on Rubio to map out which intelligence targets could go dark if the warrantless surveillance authority is allowed to lapse — and to explore alternative "lawful and constitutional" methods of information gathering in the interim.
Congress has so far relied on a series of short-term extensions to keep the authority alive while negotiations drag on. Any permanent or long-term renewal faces a steep hurdle: a 60-vote threshold in the 100-seat Senate.
Should FISA Section 702 expire, intelligence agencies would not be left entirely without recourse — warrant-based Title 1 FISA targeting would remain available, though officials warn it offers a significantly narrower reach.
In a formal letter to Rubio, Senators Tom Cotton and Chuck Grassley urged the nation's top diplomat to brace for a "potential significant gap in foreign intelligence collection," according to Punchbowl News reporter Andrew Desiderio, who disclosed the letter Saturday on social media platform X.
At the center of the standoff is Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) — a sweeping post-9/11 provision that empowers US intelligence agencies to intercept the communications of foreign targets abroad without seeking individual court warrants. Backers of the measure contend it remains an indispensable pillar of national security, while critics have long warned it risks trampling civil liberties and grants the government dangerously broad surveillance powers.
Desiderio reported that Senate Democrats' resistance is partly fueled by objections to a Trump administration intelligence appointment, with the clock ticking toward a hard June 12 expiration deadline.
The letter calls on Rubio to map out which intelligence targets could go dark if the warrantless surveillance authority is allowed to lapse — and to explore alternative "lawful and constitutional" methods of information gathering in the interim.
Congress has so far relied on a series of short-term extensions to keep the authority alive while negotiations drag on. Any permanent or long-term renewal faces a steep hurdle: a 60-vote threshold in the 100-seat Senate.
Should FISA Section 702 expire, intelligence agencies would not be left entirely without recourse — warrant-based Title 1 FISA targeting would remain available, though officials warn it offers a significantly narrower reach.
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