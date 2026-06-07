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Mossad Deputy Director Axed Amid Leadership Reshuffle
(MENAFN) Mossad Director Roman Gofman has moved swiftly to reshape the Israeli intelligence agency's top brass, dismissing its deputy director in his first significant leadership overhaul since assuming command, an Israeli news outlet reported.
Gofman personally informed the deputy director — identified only by the initial A. — on Friday that his tenure in the role had been terminated, according to the report.
In an official statement issued through the Prime Minister's Office on behalf of Mossad, the agency confirmed that Gofman intends to install a new deputy director drawn from within the organization's existing ranks.
"The move is part of the incoming Mossad director's assumption of office, as he seeks to shape the senior leadership team that will accompany him in meeting the organization's objectives and challenges in the coming years," the statement read.
The dismissal carries an undercurrent of internal tension. According to Ynet, A. had been widely regarded as the preferred successor of outgoing Mossad chief David Barnea — a succession that was ultimately overruled. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bypassed that preference, instead tapping Gofman — his former military secretary — to lead the storied spy agency. Barnea is reported to have opposed Gofman's appointment and actively advocated for A. to inherit the directorship.
No successor to the dismissed deputy has yet been named.
Gofman personally informed the deputy director — identified only by the initial A. — on Friday that his tenure in the role had been terminated, according to the report.
In an official statement issued through the Prime Minister's Office on behalf of Mossad, the agency confirmed that Gofman intends to install a new deputy director drawn from within the organization's existing ranks.
"The move is part of the incoming Mossad director's assumption of office, as he seeks to shape the senior leadership team that will accompany him in meeting the organization's objectives and challenges in the coming years," the statement read.
The dismissal carries an undercurrent of internal tension. According to Ynet, A. had been widely regarded as the preferred successor of outgoing Mossad chief David Barnea — a succession that was ultimately overruled. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bypassed that preference, instead tapping Gofman — his former military secretary — to lead the storied spy agency. Barnea is reported to have opposed Gofman's appointment and actively advocated for A. to inherit the directorship.
No successor to the dismissed deputy has yet been named.
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