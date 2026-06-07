403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lebanon Military Offensive Kills Israeli Soldier, Officer
(MENAFN) The Israeli army announced Saturday the deaths of two of its servicemen during ongoing military operations in southern Lebanon — bringing the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since the eruption of hostilities with Iran and Lebanon on February 28 to 30, according to official military figures.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) identified the first casualty as Captain Shahar Gamla, 23, deputy commander of a company within the elite Egoz Unit of the Commando Brigade. Gamla succumbed to wounds sustained after being critically injured in a drone strike in southern Lebanon several days prior, the army said in a statement.
The second soldier killed was Sergeant Ohad Yaari, 21, a member of the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade. In a starkly different set of circumstances, Yaari died as a result of an accidental shooting in southern Lebanon. The military confirmed that an investigation into the incident has been launched and its circumstances remain under active review.
The twin losses come as Israel presses forward with its military offensive in Lebanon despite a fragile ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was subsequently extended by Washington through early July. Diplomatic efforts to shore up the truce and avert a fresh escalation remain ongoing — yet Israeli strikes in Lebanon have continued unabated, casting doubt over the durability of the agreement.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) identified the first casualty as Captain Shahar Gamla, 23, deputy commander of a company within the elite Egoz Unit of the Commando Brigade. Gamla succumbed to wounds sustained after being critically injured in a drone strike in southern Lebanon several days prior, the army said in a statement.
The second soldier killed was Sergeant Ohad Yaari, 21, a member of the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade. In a starkly different set of circumstances, Yaari died as a result of an accidental shooting in southern Lebanon. The military confirmed that an investigation into the incident has been launched and its circumstances remain under active review.
The twin losses come as Israel presses forward with its military offensive in Lebanon despite a fragile ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was subsequently extended by Washington through early July. Diplomatic efforts to shore up the truce and avert a fresh escalation remain ongoing — yet Israeli strikes in Lebanon have continued unabated, casting doubt over the durability of the agreement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment