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stc organizes the fifth ‘weyak’ gathering for entrepreneurs and SMEs in Kuwait
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 3 June 2026: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, rganized the fifth edition of the “weyak” gathering, bringing together a large number of entrepreneurs, startup founders, and owners of local SMEs The gathering comes as part of stc’s ongoing efforts to support Kuwait’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and create meaningful opportunities that contribute to the growth and sustainability of local businesses.
The event was organized under the ‘weyak’ initiative, a program dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and SMEs through platforms and activities that encourage collaboration, professional networking, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise. The gathering aimed to strengthen communication with business owners to better understand the evolving needs of entrepreneurs in Kuwait. Discussions were also held on some of the most prominent challenges and opportunities faced in the sector, as well as the potentional areas of collaboration among members of Kuwait’s growing entrepreneurial community.
The discussions were highly interactive, where attendees were given the opportunity to exchange experiences, build valuable professional relationships, and connect with entrepreneurs and business owners from various industries and sectors. The event also created an open platform for meaningful discussions around entrepreneurship, innovation, and the importance of collaboration in supporting the continued growth of SMEs in Kuwait.
Commenting on the gathering, Ahmed AlNowaibet, Director of Public Relations and Social Media at stc, said, “Through ‘weyak’, we aim to continue creating valuable platforms that bring together entrepreneurs, startup founders, and SME owners to exchange experiences, build meaningful relationships, and explore new opportunities for collaboration. We strongly believe that supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Kuwait goes beyond providing services, as it also involves fostering communication and enabling business owners to connect with like-minded individuals and industry experts.”
AlNowaibet added, “At stc, we remain committed to supporting entrepreneurs and SMEs through initiatives that contribute to their growth and sustainability while helping them adapt to the evolving business and digital landscape. The continued success and growing participation witnessed across the ‘weyak’ gatherings reflects the importance of such initiatives in empowering business owners and strengthening Kuwait’s vibrant entrepreneurial community.”
As part of the event, participants explored future opportunities for collaboration and partnership, while also learning more about the integrated ecosystem of services and digital solutions offered by stc to support the business sector. Through ‘weyak’, stc continues to introduce initiatives that aim to empower entrepreneurs and provide them with the tools, resources, and connections needed to support the growth and development of their businesses in an increasingly competitive market.
The ‘weyak’ gathering forms part of a wider series of activities and events organized throughout the year by stc in support of entrepreneurs and SMEs. These initiatives include workshops, panel discussions, networking events, and collaborative activities designed to encourage innovation, facilitate the exchange of expertise, and provide business owners with opportunities to learn from industry experts and experienced entrepreneurs.
The event was organized under the ‘weyak’ initiative, a program dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and SMEs through platforms and activities that encourage collaboration, professional networking, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise. The gathering aimed to strengthen communication with business owners to better understand the evolving needs of entrepreneurs in Kuwait. Discussions were also held on some of the most prominent challenges and opportunities faced in the sector, as well as the potentional areas of collaboration among members of Kuwait’s growing entrepreneurial community.
The discussions were highly interactive, where attendees were given the opportunity to exchange experiences, build valuable professional relationships, and connect with entrepreneurs and business owners from various industries and sectors. The event also created an open platform for meaningful discussions around entrepreneurship, innovation, and the importance of collaboration in supporting the continued growth of SMEs in Kuwait.
Commenting on the gathering, Ahmed AlNowaibet, Director of Public Relations and Social Media at stc, said, “Through ‘weyak’, we aim to continue creating valuable platforms that bring together entrepreneurs, startup founders, and SME owners to exchange experiences, build meaningful relationships, and explore new opportunities for collaboration. We strongly believe that supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Kuwait goes beyond providing services, as it also involves fostering communication and enabling business owners to connect with like-minded individuals and industry experts.”
AlNowaibet added, “At stc, we remain committed to supporting entrepreneurs and SMEs through initiatives that contribute to their growth and sustainability while helping them adapt to the evolving business and digital landscape. The continued success and growing participation witnessed across the ‘weyak’ gatherings reflects the importance of such initiatives in empowering business owners and strengthening Kuwait’s vibrant entrepreneurial community.”
As part of the event, participants explored future opportunities for collaboration and partnership, while also learning more about the integrated ecosystem of services and digital solutions offered by stc to support the business sector. Through ‘weyak’, stc continues to introduce initiatives that aim to empower entrepreneurs and provide them with the tools, resources, and connections needed to support the growth and development of their businesses in an increasingly competitive market.
The ‘weyak’ gathering forms part of a wider series of activities and events organized throughout the year by stc in support of entrepreneurs and SMEs. These initiatives include workshops, panel discussions, networking events, and collaborative activities designed to encourage innovation, facilitate the exchange of expertise, and provide business owners with opportunities to learn from industry experts and experienced entrepreneurs.
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