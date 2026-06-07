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Former Assad-Era Commander Accused of War Crimes
(MENAFN) Syrian authorities have apprehended a former military commander linked to the ousted regime of Bashar al-Assad, charging him with war crimes and direct involvement in military operations against opposition-controlled territories, the Interior Ministry announced Saturday.
According to an official ministry statement, Internal Security Forces detained Shuaib Mahmoud Ibrahim following a targeted intelligence-driven surveillance operation and a carefully coordinated ambush in the Masyaf area of Hama province. A cache of concealed weapons discovered in the vicinity was also seized during the operation.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that Ibrahim participated in military campaigns across the countryside of Homs and Hama in 2017 — operations during which he was allegedly involved in the mutilation of bodies. Investigators further say Ibrahim admitted to stockpiling weapons and concealing the cache in the Masyaf area alongside a second individual, who remains at large. Authorities confirmed that efforts to locate the second suspect and recover the remaining weapons are actively ongoing.
Ibrahim has since been referred to the Counterterrorism Directorate for further interrogation ahead of his transfer to the judiciary, the ministry said.
The arrest represents a continued push by Syria's new governing authorities to track down and prosecute former regime figures accused of committing atrocities against civilians throughout the country's prolonged conflict.
The current administration took power on December 8, 2024, when opposition forces led by Ahmed al-Sharaa toppled al-Assad's government — ending more than two decades of his authoritarian rule. Since assuming control, the new leadership has launched sweeping security operations aimed at restoring national stability and delivering accountability for crimes committed between 2011 and 2024.
According to an official ministry statement, Internal Security Forces detained Shuaib Mahmoud Ibrahim following a targeted intelligence-driven surveillance operation and a carefully coordinated ambush in the Masyaf area of Hama province. A cache of concealed weapons discovered in the vicinity was also seized during the operation.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that Ibrahim participated in military campaigns across the countryside of Homs and Hama in 2017 — operations during which he was allegedly involved in the mutilation of bodies. Investigators further say Ibrahim admitted to stockpiling weapons and concealing the cache in the Masyaf area alongside a second individual, who remains at large. Authorities confirmed that efforts to locate the second suspect and recover the remaining weapons are actively ongoing.
Ibrahim has since been referred to the Counterterrorism Directorate for further interrogation ahead of his transfer to the judiciary, the ministry said.
The arrest represents a continued push by Syria's new governing authorities to track down and prosecute former regime figures accused of committing atrocities against civilians throughout the country's prolonged conflict.
The current administration took power on December 8, 2024, when opposition forces led by Ahmed al-Sharaa toppled al-Assad's government — ending more than two decades of his authoritarian rule. Since assuming control, the new leadership has launched sweeping security operations aimed at restoring national stability and delivering accountability for crimes committed between 2011 and 2024.
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