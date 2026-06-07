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DXC Launches DXC CoreIgnite to Help Financial Institutions Rapidly Connect to and Scale Fintech Ecosystems
(MENAFN- Procre8) June 03, 2026 — DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, has announced the launch of DXC CoreIgnite, a cloud native revenue orchestration platform designed to give financial institutions a single connection point to fintech ecosystems, orchestrate financial workflows, and activate new revenue opportunities — all while working with existing core systems.
Built to operate across both DXC’s Hogan core banking platform and non Hogan environments, DXC CoreIgnite enables banks to modernize incrementally while maximizing existing infrastructure investments. Through pre built integrations and real time orchestration, CoreIgnite provides direct access to payment networks, digital asset ecosystems, embedded finance capabilities, and a growing partner network including Ripple, Splitit, Aptys Solutions and ArcOne.
The financial services industry is being reshaped by embedded finance, digital assets, and real time payments — creating new opportunities for growth and customer engagement. Yet many institutions remain constrained by fragmented integrations, legacy architectures, and the cost and complexity of modernization. As competition intensifies, DXC CoreIgnite gives banks the ability to quickly connect partners, launch new offerings, and scale innovation with greater speed and flexibility.
Designed by DXC engineers and powered by decades of banking expertise, CoreIgnite provides a single orchestration layer that helps institutions connect, manage, and scale fintech capabilities without replacing the core systems they rely on every day. Its composable architecture and real time execution model reduce integration complexity, accelerate time to value, and enable banks to introduce new services more efficiently.
Unlike traditional solutions that require custom integrations across multiple providers, CoreIgnite provides technology enablement and orchestration capabilities to help financial institutions support a broad range of use cases including:
•Embedded finance
•Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services
•Digital assets and stablecoin enabled services
•Payments orchestration across ACH, RTP, FedNow, wire, and card networks
“CoreIgnite provides fintech infrastructure for financial institutions looking to innovate faster, scale more flexibly, and compete more effectively in the digital banking economy. With our secure, composable, API first platform, banks can connect new capabilities, orchestrate financial workflows, and activate digital financial services without disrupting the core systems they rely on every day. By decoupling innovation from the core, institutions can reduce integration complexity, move faster, and unlock new revenue opportunities at scale,” said Sandeep Bhanote, Global Head and General Manager of GrowthX, DXC Technology
DXC CoreIgnite streamlines how banks access and scale fintech services, from onboarding and eligibility to payments and partner management. Institutions can add, switch, and expand capabilities as business needs evolve, helping reduce integration complexity and operational overhead while accelerating time to market.
CoreIgnite builds on the strength of DXC Hogan, the flagship core banking platform that powers more than 300 million deposit accounts and over $5 trillion in deposits worldwide. CoreIgnite is part of DXC GrowthX, DXC’s strategic growth business focused on developing industry specific software, platforms, and solutions that help customers navigate industry transformation and unlock new sources of growth.
Built to operate across both DXC’s Hogan core banking platform and non Hogan environments, DXC CoreIgnite enables banks to modernize incrementally while maximizing existing infrastructure investments. Through pre built integrations and real time orchestration, CoreIgnite provides direct access to payment networks, digital asset ecosystems, embedded finance capabilities, and a growing partner network including Ripple, Splitit, Aptys Solutions and ArcOne.
The financial services industry is being reshaped by embedded finance, digital assets, and real time payments — creating new opportunities for growth and customer engagement. Yet many institutions remain constrained by fragmented integrations, legacy architectures, and the cost and complexity of modernization. As competition intensifies, DXC CoreIgnite gives banks the ability to quickly connect partners, launch new offerings, and scale innovation with greater speed and flexibility.
Designed by DXC engineers and powered by decades of banking expertise, CoreIgnite provides a single orchestration layer that helps institutions connect, manage, and scale fintech capabilities without replacing the core systems they rely on every day. Its composable architecture and real time execution model reduce integration complexity, accelerate time to value, and enable banks to introduce new services more efficiently.
Unlike traditional solutions that require custom integrations across multiple providers, CoreIgnite provides technology enablement and orchestration capabilities to help financial institutions support a broad range of use cases including:
•Embedded finance
•Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services
•Digital assets and stablecoin enabled services
•Payments orchestration across ACH, RTP, FedNow, wire, and card networks
“CoreIgnite provides fintech infrastructure for financial institutions looking to innovate faster, scale more flexibly, and compete more effectively in the digital banking economy. With our secure, composable, API first platform, banks can connect new capabilities, orchestrate financial workflows, and activate digital financial services without disrupting the core systems they rely on every day. By decoupling innovation from the core, institutions can reduce integration complexity, move faster, and unlock new revenue opportunities at scale,” said Sandeep Bhanote, Global Head and General Manager of GrowthX, DXC Technology
DXC CoreIgnite streamlines how banks access and scale fintech services, from onboarding and eligibility to payments and partner management. Institutions can add, switch, and expand capabilities as business needs evolve, helping reduce integration complexity and operational overhead while accelerating time to market.
CoreIgnite builds on the strength of DXC Hogan, the flagship core banking platform that powers more than 300 million deposit accounts and over $5 trillion in deposits worldwide. CoreIgnite is part of DXC GrowthX, DXC’s strategic growth business focused on developing industry specific software, platforms, and solutions that help customers navigate industry transformation and unlock new sources of growth.
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