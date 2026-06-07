Bumpy Ride For INDIA Bloc: DMK To Skip Meet, JMM And CPI-M Miffed With Cong Conduct (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) The INDIA bloc meeting, scheduled for June 8 in the capital, seems to be heading into trouble even before its commencement.

While Congress and the embattled Trinamool Congress (TMC) are more than willing to close ranks against the ruling BJP dispensation, particularly in light of imminent biennial elections for Rajya Sabha, many key allies of the alliance, including DMK, JMM and CPI (M), have either chosen to boycott it or vent ire over the grand old party's moves.

DMK, a key ally of Congress in Tamil Nadu, has already announced to skip the Congress-convened meeting of the INDIA bloc after the latter ditched it post the Assembly election debacle and joined the newly formed TVK-led government.

Speaking to IANS, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said that his party has decided to boycott the INDIA bloc meeting because "we do not want to be in a place where the Congress is present".

"The Congress are backstabbers. They stole our work and the sweat and toil of the workers of the DMK party and then switched camps. It is opportunism at its best. It would be an insult to all the DMK cadres if the party participates in, or is seen at, a place where the Congress is a part," he said.

However, he mentioned that DMK has made it very clear that it will listen to the voices of other parties. "We listen to their views on how to go forward and ensure that the common man in the country does not suffer," Annadurai added.

A day ahead of the meeting, the cracks within the Opposition camp have begun to deepen with more allies expressing displeasure with the way of functioning and the“high-handedness” approach of the Congress party.

JMM is upset with the Congress over the 'unilateral' announcement of a candidate for one of two Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand, while CPI(M) shot off a letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge over the party's conduct, particularly during the Kerala polls.

In Jharkhand, two Rajya Sabha seats are up for grabs. JMM wanted to field its own candidate in both seats, but Congress nixed its plans by fielding its own candidate. The Congress-JMM alliance, though, has the requisite numbers to win both seats.

CPI(M) is furious with the Congress over the latter's style of canvassing during the Kerala elections.

In his letter to Kharge, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby has sought clarification from the Congress on claims made by some of its leaders that the Left party had an“understanding” with the BJP.

M A Baby flagged this issue in a strongly worded letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Meanwhile, CPI-M leader Hannan Mollah stressed that as the largest party in the alliance, the Congress has a major responsibility.

"Any biggest party in a coalition has a key role in holding the front together. But unfortunately, Congress leaders are not showing the required maturity," he told IANS.

Attacking party leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, he said: "If you want to lead, you have to carry everyone along. If you abuse your partners, who will remain with you? Rahul Gandhi criticises CPI-M in one place and DMK in another."

"If you want to keep these parties together and lead the alliance, you have to represent everyone. Other leaders may say different things, but as the leader of the front, you cannot behave in a way that damages unity," he noted.

Mollah said that the Congress should know how to build up a front for which one needs to be serious, have the capacity to take everyone along and speak sensibly. "One cannot be a leader without these," he emphasised.

"The behaviour of Congress is damaging the alliance," he claimed.

The INDIA bloc meeting is likely to be attended by about 15 Opposition parties, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (NC), TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee and others. NCP (SP) is unlikely to be physically represented at the meeting, and so is the Shiv Sena (UBT). Both may join the meeting virtually.

However, the voices of differences and dissent within Congress's 'overbearing' attitude are bound to create roadblocks as well as hindrances even before the Opposition bloc chalks out its strategy for further face-off with the ruling dispensation.