Gujarat: Eight Senior IPS Officers To Stay In 16 Border Villages For Security, Community Review

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, June 7 (IANS) Eight senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers will spend two days visiting and staying overnight in 16 villages along Gujarat's border with Pakistan next week as part of a state-led exercise to assess security preparedness and engage directly with residents of frontier areas.

The visits, scheduled for June 11 and 12, will cover villages in the Vav-Tharad border region as well as parts of Patan and Kutch districts.

The officers will stay in local homes during the programme, which has been planned under the guidance of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

According to the state government, the initiative is aimed at strengthening the security of Gujarat's international and inter-state borders while also reviewing the welfare and concerns of people living in remote border regions.

The officers will conduct on-ground assessments of security arrangements, interact with police personnel posted in difficult and isolated locations, and hold meetings with local residents.

The programme will also include inspections of border patrolling operations, night-time review meetings and discussions on security-related issues affecting the region.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Wabang Zamir will visit Asaragam and Rachhena villages in the Vav-Tharad district, while ADGP Ajay Kumar Chaudhary will travel to Shirani Vandh and Jatawada villages in Kutch East district.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bipin Shankarrao Ahire will visit Dhokavada and Charanka villages in Patan district, and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) A.M. Muniya will tour Radosan and Golap villages in the Vav-Tharad area.

In Kutch West district, DIGP K.N. Damor will visit Juna and Dedhiya villages, while DIGP Leena Patil will travel to Udhmo and Patagar villages.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) R.T. Susara will visit Punrajpar and Gunau villages, and DIGP Sudha S. Pandey will visit Dinara and Bhitara Mota villages.

All officers are scheduled to stay overnight in the villages assigned to them.

Officials described the two-day programme as an intensive field exercise rather than a ceremonial visit, with a focus on reviewing security infrastructure, assessing the readiness of security agencies and strengthening communication between law enforcement authorities and communities living in border areas.