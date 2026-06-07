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Ai+ Smartphone Crosses 3 Lakh Units and more than 350 Crore Revenue in May 2026
(MENAFN- PR Pundit) New Delhi, India, 3rd June 2026 – Ai+ Smartphone today announced a major growth milestone, surpassing 3 Lakh units smartphone sales and generating over 350 crore in revenue in the month of May 2026 alone. It reflects the growing momentum behind Ai+'s vision of building a new age technology brand from India, one that combines innovation, accessibility and consumer first thinking to reimagine the smartphone experience for a new generation of users.
Less than a year since entering the Indian smartphone market, Ai+ Smartphone has emerged as one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in the country, driven by a simple yet powerful belief: technology should not be a privilege reserved for a few, it should be accessible to everyone. The milestone follows the successful launch of the Ai+ Smartphone Nova2, Nova2 Ultra & NovaFlip in April 2026 which has quickly emerged as a key driver of the brand's growth and reinforced the growing appetite among Indian consumers for technology experiences that combine innovation, design and value.
Commenting on this milestone, Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said, “Crossing 3 lakh units and over INR 350 Crore of revenue in a single month is not just an important business milestone for us, it is a validation of a larger movement. Our ambition has never been to only sell smartphones," added Sheth. "Our ambition is to help bridge the digital divide gap by making technology more accessible, more transparent, and more trustworthy for millions of people. And we are still at the beginning of that journey."
Less than a year since its launch, Ai+ Smartphone has emerged as one of India's most closely watched technology brands and through a growing portfolio of devices and a series of high-impact consumer initiatives and partnerships, the brand has steadily built momentum around its vision of creating a technology ecosystem from India.
The Ai+ Smartphone Nova2 Series is available exclusively on Flipkart and select retail outlets across India.
About Ai+ Smartphone
Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, Ind’a’s first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.
From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than sp—cs — it stands for’India’s next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.
About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies
NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India’s first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive
Less than a year since entering the Indian smartphone market, Ai+ Smartphone has emerged as one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in the country, driven by a simple yet powerful belief: technology should not be a privilege reserved for a few, it should be accessible to everyone. The milestone follows the successful launch of the Ai+ Smartphone Nova2, Nova2 Ultra & NovaFlip in April 2026 which has quickly emerged as a key driver of the brand's growth and reinforced the growing appetite among Indian consumers for technology experiences that combine innovation, design and value.
Commenting on this milestone, Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said, “Crossing 3 lakh units and over INR 350 Crore of revenue in a single month is not just an important business milestone for us, it is a validation of a larger movement. Our ambition has never been to only sell smartphones," added Sheth. "Our ambition is to help bridge the digital divide gap by making technology more accessible, more transparent, and more trustworthy for millions of people. And we are still at the beginning of that journey."
Less than a year since its launch, Ai+ Smartphone has emerged as one of India's most closely watched technology brands and through a growing portfolio of devices and a series of high-impact consumer initiatives and partnerships, the brand has steadily built momentum around its vision of creating a technology ecosystem from India.
The Ai+ Smartphone Nova2 Series is available exclusively on Flipkart and select retail outlets across India.
About Ai+ Smartphone
Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, Ind’a’s first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.
From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than sp—cs — it stands for’India’s next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.
About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies
NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India’s first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive
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