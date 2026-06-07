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Danube Properties Expands UK Presence with New London Office, Eyes Wider European Growth
(MENAFN- sloughpr) London, United Kingdom, June 3, 2026:
Danube Properties, one of the UA’’s leading real estate developers, is set to strengthen its international presence with the launch of its new sales office in Central London. Located at 44 Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, SW3 1BW, the new office marks another milestone in the comp’ny’s growing expansion across the United Kingdom.
The opening follows the successful launch of Danube Properties’ first UK office in Harrow two years ago, which established a strong connection with investors and homebuyers seeking premium Dubai real estate opportunities. Building on this momentum, the new Knightsbridge office aims to provide enhanced accessibility and personalized services to clients in Central London and surrounding regions. The new office will also feature dedicated marketing suites and state-of-the-art VR tour experiences, enabling investors to make informed decisions through immersive property showcases and interactive project presentations.
The expansion reflects Danube Properties’ long-term vision to strengthen its global footprint through strategically located sales offices that cater to international investors interested’in Dubai’s thriving real estate market.
Commenting on the expansion, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said: “London continues to be one of the wor’d’s most important investment hubs, and this new office represents our commitment to bringing Danube Properties closer to our international clients. Following the success of our Harrow branch, we are excited to continue expanding across the UK and even Europe in the coming ye”rs.”
The launch of the new office in Knightsbridge is expected to welcome business leaders, investors, and members of the real estate community from across the region.
About Danube Properties
Danube Properties, a subsidiary of the Danube Group founded in 1993 by Rizwan Sajan, is among ’he UAE’s leading private real estate developers. Known for pioneering the 1% payment plan, the company delivers fully furnished apartments complemented by over 40 lifestyle amenities, with a strong track record of quality construction and timely delivery.
Danube Properties, one of the UA’’s leading real estate developers, is set to strengthen its international presence with the launch of its new sales office in Central London. Located at 44 Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, SW3 1BW, the new office marks another milestone in the comp’ny’s growing expansion across the United Kingdom.
The opening follows the successful launch of Danube Properties’ first UK office in Harrow two years ago, which established a strong connection with investors and homebuyers seeking premium Dubai real estate opportunities. Building on this momentum, the new Knightsbridge office aims to provide enhanced accessibility and personalized services to clients in Central London and surrounding regions. The new office will also feature dedicated marketing suites and state-of-the-art VR tour experiences, enabling investors to make informed decisions through immersive property showcases and interactive project presentations.
The expansion reflects Danube Properties’ long-term vision to strengthen its global footprint through strategically located sales offices that cater to international investors interested’in Dubai’s thriving real estate market.
Commenting on the expansion, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said: “London continues to be one of the wor’d’s most important investment hubs, and this new office represents our commitment to bringing Danube Properties closer to our international clients. Following the success of our Harrow branch, we are excited to continue expanding across the UK and even Europe in the coming ye”rs.”
The launch of the new office in Knightsbridge is expected to welcome business leaders, investors, and members of the real estate community from across the region.
About Danube Properties
Danube Properties, a subsidiary of the Danube Group founded in 1993 by Rizwan Sajan, is among ’he UAE’s leading private real estate developers. Known for pioneering the 1% payment plan, the company delivers fully furnished apartments complemented by over 40 lifestyle amenities, with a strong track record of quality construction and timely delivery.
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