403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
talabat Reinforces Rider Welfare with Major ‘Summer Together’ Campaign Across MENA
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE, 02 June 2026: As summer temperatures rise across the region, talabat, the leading everyday app in MENA, has launched its region-wide “Summer Together” campaign, reinforcing its commitment to rider safety, well-being, and appreciation during the peak summer months.
At the heart of the campaign is a major expansion of rider support infrastructure, with over 110 dedicated cooling and hydration points being made available across most countries talabat operates in. This includes 62 dedicated rest areas, made up of 36 air-conditioned buses and 26 A/C containers and permanent rest areas, in addition to 50 further rest points available through talabat Mart and talabat Kitchens.
The campaign also brings together talabat’s wider ecosystem, with more than 14,000 vendors across the region committing to provide riders with access to indoor rest areas, helping make rest breaks more comfortable and accessible throughout the working day.
Commenting on the campaign, Jeremy Doutte, Chief Operating Officer at talabat, said: "Rider well-being is fundamental to how we operate. Through ‘Summer Together’, we’re strengthening the support, safety, and recognition riders receive, while bringing our wider ecosystem together around a shared responsibility. As we continue to grow across MENA, we remain committed to raising the standard for rider welfare across the industry."
The campaign also places strong emphasis on preventive healthcare. Riders across the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, and Bahrain will have access to free health screenings, including checks for blood pressure, blood sugar, and BMI, along with immediate doctor consultations. In the same markets, Rider Advantage Kits containing summer essentials such as sunscreen, portable fans, and electrolytes will be distributed to help riders better manage heat exposure during daily operations.
Beyond health and hydration, “Summer Together” brings a stronger sense of appreciation to the rider community through recreational outings, sports days, cinema experiences, ski activities, and water park visits across several markets. The campaign also introduces the “What’s in Your Fridge?” initiative, encouraging customers to offer riders a refreshment from home upon delivery, turning everyday moments into simple acts of gratitude.
Through “Summer Together”, talabat continues to invest in tangible rider support, bringing together infrastructure, healthcare, hydration, and community recognition to help create a safer, more comfortable, and more appreciative summer experience for riders across MENA.
At the heart of the campaign is a major expansion of rider support infrastructure, with over 110 dedicated cooling and hydration points being made available across most countries talabat operates in. This includes 62 dedicated rest areas, made up of 36 air-conditioned buses and 26 A/C containers and permanent rest areas, in addition to 50 further rest points available through talabat Mart and talabat Kitchens.
The campaign also brings together talabat’s wider ecosystem, with more than 14,000 vendors across the region committing to provide riders with access to indoor rest areas, helping make rest breaks more comfortable and accessible throughout the working day.
Commenting on the campaign, Jeremy Doutte, Chief Operating Officer at talabat, said: "Rider well-being is fundamental to how we operate. Through ‘Summer Together’, we’re strengthening the support, safety, and recognition riders receive, while bringing our wider ecosystem together around a shared responsibility. As we continue to grow across MENA, we remain committed to raising the standard for rider welfare across the industry."
The campaign also places strong emphasis on preventive healthcare. Riders across the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, and Bahrain will have access to free health screenings, including checks for blood pressure, blood sugar, and BMI, along with immediate doctor consultations. In the same markets, Rider Advantage Kits containing summer essentials such as sunscreen, portable fans, and electrolytes will be distributed to help riders better manage heat exposure during daily operations.
Beyond health and hydration, “Summer Together” brings a stronger sense of appreciation to the rider community through recreational outings, sports days, cinema experiences, ski activities, and water park visits across several markets. The campaign also introduces the “What’s in Your Fridge?” initiative, encouraging customers to offer riders a refreshment from home upon delivery, turning everyday moments into simple acts of gratitude.
Through “Summer Together”, talabat continues to invest in tangible rider support, bringing together infrastructure, healthcare, hydration, and community recognition to help create a safer, more comfortable, and more appreciative summer experience for riders across MENA.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment