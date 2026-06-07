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Dr. Rasha Kelej Merck Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and African First Ladies release “Rays of Ho”e” Animation Film and Storybook to Raise Awareness About Childhood Cancer
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) LILONGWE, Malawi, June 5, 2026/ --
•Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies and Ministries of Health continues to build cancer care capacity by providing around 269 Scholarships of One-year Clinical Training in many oncology sub- specialties, and One year and Two year Post Graduate Diploma and Master Degree of Cancer and Clinical Oncology, Medical Oncology and Pain Management.
•Merck Foundation is making history in Africa by training the First African Oncologists and First Cancer Care Teams in Countries such as The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Burundi, Liberia, Guinea Conakry, Central African Republic, Chad, Malawi, Niger, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and more.
•Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO together with African First Ladies recently released “Ray of Hope” children’s storybook and Animation Film for Cancer Awareness in three languages. Watch ‘Ray of Hope’ animation film here:
Merck Foundation () marks ‘World Cancer Day 2026’ together with Africa’s First Ladies and Ministries of Health by continuing to build and advance cancer care capacity through their Cancer Access Program, with the aim to increase the limited number of Oncologists in Africa.
Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) explained, “At Merck Foundation, we mark World Cancer Day through our sustained, everyday efforts to transform cancer care in Africa by addressing one of its most critical gaps: late diagnosis and the shortage of trained specialists.
Together with my dear sisters, African First Ladies, we have strengthened cancer care capacity in the continent by providing 269 Oncology Scholarships for healthcare providers from 34 African and Asian countries, significantly increasing the number of trained oncologists and developing the multidisciplinary cancer care teams. In several of these countries, there wasn’t even a single oncologist. We are very proud that we are making history by training the first oncologists and first multidisciplinary cancer care teams in many countries like The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Burundi, Liberia, Guinea Conakry, Central African Republic, Chad, Niger, and many more.”
Merck Foundation in total provided more than 2600 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved specialities.
“Merck Foundation remains committed to transforming the landscape of patient care in general, and cancer care in particular, leading Africa toward a healthier future,” Dr. Rasha Kelej further explained.
As part of their Cancer Access Program, Merck Foundation has to date provided 269 Scholarships for healthcare providers from 34 countries as per the following:
Merck Foundation is establishing Multidisciplinary Oncology Care teams in many African countries by providing scholarships of One year clinical training in most of oncology sub- specialties such as; Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Pediatrics Oncology, Gynecology Oncology, Breast Oncology, Haemato-Oncology, Orthopedic Oncology, Palliative Care, Pathology Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Research in Oncology, Genito Urinary oncology, Advanced Cytopathology Training, Interventional Radiology, Radiation Technician, Laboratory Technician, and Oncology Nursing.
Moreover, Merck Foundation provides One-year and Two-year Post Graduate Diploma and Master Degree of Cancer and Clinical Oncology, Medical Oncology, Haematology, and Pain Management from reputed Universities in UK like University of South Wales, University of Buckingham, Queen Mary University of London, and Cardiff University.
The 34 countries include Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
According to WHO data (2022), Africa sees roughly 1.1 million new cancer cases and up to about 700,000 cancer deaths each year. Cancer mortality rates in Africa are much higher than in many other regions of the world, reflecting late diagnosis, limited access to care, and gaps in health systems. Therefore, Merck Foundation’s oncology scholarships play a critically important role in strengthening cancer care capacity across the continent.
Dr. Rasha Kelej further shared, “Nearly two-thirds of cancer cases can be successfully treated when diagnosed early, and up to one-third can be prevented by reducing key risk factors such as exposure to radiation, certain infections, and lifestyle-related causes. To raise awareness about it, we have recently launched a children storybook and its adaptive animation film “Ray of Hope”, in partnership with African First Ladies. The story deals with childhood cancer and highlights the critical importance of early detection and access to well-trained cancer care teams capable of recognizing early warning signs.”
•Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies and Ministries of Health continues to build cancer care capacity by providing around 269 Scholarships of One-year Clinical Training in many oncology sub- specialties, and One year and Two year Post Graduate Diploma and Master Degree of Cancer and Clinical Oncology, Medical Oncology and Pain Management.
•Merck Foundation is making history in Africa by training the First African Oncologists and First Cancer Care Teams in Countries such as The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Burundi, Liberia, Guinea Conakry, Central African Republic, Chad, Malawi, Niger, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and more.
•Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO together with African First Ladies recently released “Ray of Hope” children’s storybook and Animation Film for Cancer Awareness in three languages. Watch ‘Ray of Hope’ animation film here:
Merck Foundation () marks ‘World Cancer Day 2026’ together with Africa’s First Ladies and Ministries of Health by continuing to build and advance cancer care capacity through their Cancer Access Program, with the aim to increase the limited number of Oncologists in Africa.
Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) explained, “At Merck Foundation, we mark World Cancer Day through our sustained, everyday efforts to transform cancer care in Africa by addressing one of its most critical gaps: late diagnosis and the shortage of trained specialists.
Together with my dear sisters, African First Ladies, we have strengthened cancer care capacity in the continent by providing 269 Oncology Scholarships for healthcare providers from 34 African and Asian countries, significantly increasing the number of trained oncologists and developing the multidisciplinary cancer care teams. In several of these countries, there wasn’t even a single oncologist. We are very proud that we are making history by training the first oncologists and first multidisciplinary cancer care teams in many countries like The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Burundi, Liberia, Guinea Conakry, Central African Republic, Chad, Niger, and many more.”
Merck Foundation in total provided more than 2600 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved specialities.
“Merck Foundation remains committed to transforming the landscape of patient care in general, and cancer care in particular, leading Africa toward a healthier future,” Dr. Rasha Kelej further explained.
As part of their Cancer Access Program, Merck Foundation has to date provided 269 Scholarships for healthcare providers from 34 countries as per the following:
Merck Foundation is establishing Multidisciplinary Oncology Care teams in many African countries by providing scholarships of One year clinical training in most of oncology sub- specialties such as; Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Pediatrics Oncology, Gynecology Oncology, Breast Oncology, Haemato-Oncology, Orthopedic Oncology, Palliative Care, Pathology Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Research in Oncology, Genito Urinary oncology, Advanced Cytopathology Training, Interventional Radiology, Radiation Technician, Laboratory Technician, and Oncology Nursing.
Moreover, Merck Foundation provides One-year and Two-year Post Graduate Diploma and Master Degree of Cancer and Clinical Oncology, Medical Oncology, Haematology, and Pain Management from reputed Universities in UK like University of South Wales, University of Buckingham, Queen Mary University of London, and Cardiff University.
The 34 countries include Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
According to WHO data (2022), Africa sees roughly 1.1 million new cancer cases and up to about 700,000 cancer deaths each year. Cancer mortality rates in Africa are much higher than in many other regions of the world, reflecting late diagnosis, limited access to care, and gaps in health systems. Therefore, Merck Foundation’s oncology scholarships play a critically important role in strengthening cancer care capacity across the continent.
Dr. Rasha Kelej further shared, “Nearly two-thirds of cancer cases can be successfully treated when diagnosed early, and up to one-third can be prevented by reducing key risk factors such as exposure to radiation, certain infections, and lifestyle-related causes. To raise awareness about it, we have recently launched a children storybook and its adaptive animation film “Ray of Hope”, in partnership with African First Ladies. The story deals with childhood cancer and highlights the critical importance of early detection and access to well-trained cancer care teams capable of recognizing early warning signs.”
News.Africa-Wire
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