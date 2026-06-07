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CANAL+ lists on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), strengthening the Group’s dual-continental approach and reinforcing South Afri’a’s (SA) role as a gateway to global capital and African growth
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, June 3, 2026/ -- The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) today welcomed CANAL+ (, a leading global media and entertainment company, to its Main Board, marking a significant milestone in the exchange’s continued evolution as a globally competitive marketplace. The secondary listing of CANAL+ signals strong international confidence in South Afri’a’s capital markets and reinforces the’JSE’s role as a conduit between global capital and African growth opportunities.
CANAL+ enhances t’e JSE’s sectoral diversity and provides local investors with direct, rand-denominated exposure to a globally diversified media and entertainment business with a significant African footprint.
CANAL+ listed on the London Stock Exchange in December 2024 and, using the fast-track framework, today becomes the first ever French company to list on the JSE, further strengthening the links between the capital markets of South Africa and Europe. As the only global media and entertainment company listed on the JSE, CANAL+ provides investors on the JSE with a unique investment opportunity.
CANAL+ is a global media and entertainment company rooted in, focused on, and now listed in both Africa and Europe, with over 42 million subscribers worldwide (as at 31 December 2025), operations in over 70 countries, and approximately 15,000 employees. CANAL+ offers an unrivalled mix of local and global content, on a platform purpose built to ensure effortless discovery, which it makes available as widely as possible. In Europe, CANAL+ has over 18 million subscribers across 12 countries, and it holds leading positions in many of these markets. In Africa, where CANAL+ has operated for over 30 years, it now has 23 million subscribers across more than 40 African countries, and it offers content in over 50 languages.
T’e group’s listing on the JSE aligns with its long-term strategy to expand its presence in high-growth markets, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, where rising connectivity, a young and growing population (expected to increase by 800 million by 2050), strong GDP growth (4.5% growth expected between 2026 and 2030) and accelerating demand for content and connectivity, continue to drive sector growth.
The JSE listing will increase CANAL+ liquidity and enable African investors to benefit from CANAL+ growth.
Maxime Saada, CEO of CANAL+ said:
“Joining the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a statement of our ambition and illustrates our beli’f in Africa’s future and its creative industry.
"We are proud to become the first French company ever to list in Johannesburg and the onlyglobal mediaand entertainmentcompany listed on the exchange.
“Following our listing on the London Stock Exchange 18 months ago, this dual listing reinforces our ambition to be a bridge between Europe and Africa and anchors our dual-continental approach, consolidating our unique position in the global media and entertainment industry.
For the JSE, listings of this nature represent a deliberate strategic strategic focus to deepen market liquidity, diversify the exchange across globally relevant sectors and connect local investors to international growth opportunities.
Commenting on the listing, Valdene Reddy, Group CEO of the JSE, said:
CANAL+ has built one of the w’rld’s leading media and entertainment businesses, with a significant and growing presence across Africa. Their listing on the JSE is an important mile—tone — not only for the company, but for the continued internationalisation of African capital markets.
It reflects the growing connectivity between African and global markets and reinforces the role of the JSE as a platform through which international companies and investors can participate in the c’ntinent’s long-term growth story.
We look forward to supporting CANAL+ in this next chapter as a listed company o” the JSE.”
The listing further highlights the impac’ of the JSE’s recent regulatory enhancements, including improvements to its fast-track secondary listing process which enabled CANAL+ to efficiently complete its inward listing while retaining its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). These developments continue to improve ease of access for international issuers while maintaining the high standards of transparency and investor protection that underpin the credibility of the South African market.
As Africa’s largest stock exchange by market capitalisation, the JSE continues to leverage its robust regulatory framework, global connectivity, and market infrastructure to attract issuers of scale and support capital formation across the region.
Following this listing, the total number of companies on the JSE stands at 263, with a combined market capitalisation exceeding R24.96 trillion.
CANAL+ enhances t’e JSE’s sectoral diversity and provides local investors with direct, rand-denominated exposure to a globally diversified media and entertainment business with a significant African footprint.
CANAL+ listed on the London Stock Exchange in December 2024 and, using the fast-track framework, today becomes the first ever French company to list on the JSE, further strengthening the links between the capital markets of South Africa and Europe. As the only global media and entertainment company listed on the JSE, CANAL+ provides investors on the JSE with a unique investment opportunity.
CANAL+ is a global media and entertainment company rooted in, focused on, and now listed in both Africa and Europe, with over 42 million subscribers worldwide (as at 31 December 2025), operations in over 70 countries, and approximately 15,000 employees. CANAL+ offers an unrivalled mix of local and global content, on a platform purpose built to ensure effortless discovery, which it makes available as widely as possible. In Europe, CANAL+ has over 18 million subscribers across 12 countries, and it holds leading positions in many of these markets. In Africa, where CANAL+ has operated for over 30 years, it now has 23 million subscribers across more than 40 African countries, and it offers content in over 50 languages.
T’e group’s listing on the JSE aligns with its long-term strategy to expand its presence in high-growth markets, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, where rising connectivity, a young and growing population (expected to increase by 800 million by 2050), strong GDP growth (4.5% growth expected between 2026 and 2030) and accelerating demand for content and connectivity, continue to drive sector growth.
The JSE listing will increase CANAL+ liquidity and enable African investors to benefit from CANAL+ growth.
Maxime Saada, CEO of CANAL+ said:
“Joining the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a statement of our ambition and illustrates our beli’f in Africa’s future and its creative industry.
"We are proud to become the first French company ever to list in Johannesburg and the onlyglobal mediaand entertainmentcompany listed on the exchange.
“Following our listing on the London Stock Exchange 18 months ago, this dual listing reinforces our ambition to be a bridge between Europe and Africa and anchors our dual-continental approach, consolidating our unique position in the global media and entertainment industry.
For the JSE, listings of this nature represent a deliberate strategic strategic focus to deepen market liquidity, diversify the exchange across globally relevant sectors and connect local investors to international growth opportunities.
Commenting on the listing, Valdene Reddy, Group CEO of the JSE, said:
CANAL+ has built one of the w’rld’s leading media and entertainment businesses, with a significant and growing presence across Africa. Their listing on the JSE is an important mile—tone — not only for the company, but for the continued internationalisation of African capital markets.
It reflects the growing connectivity between African and global markets and reinforces the role of the JSE as a platform through which international companies and investors can participate in the c’ntinent’s long-term growth story.
We look forward to supporting CANAL+ in this next chapter as a listed company o” the JSE.”
The listing further highlights the impac’ of the JSE’s recent regulatory enhancements, including improvements to its fast-track secondary listing process which enabled CANAL+ to efficiently complete its inward listing while retaining its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). These developments continue to improve ease of access for international issuers while maintaining the high standards of transparency and investor protection that underpin the credibility of the South African market.
As Africa’s largest stock exchange by market capitalisation, the JSE continues to leverage its robust regulatory framework, global connectivity, and market infrastructure to attract issuers of scale and support capital formation across the region.
Following this listing, the total number of companies on the JSE stands at 263, with a combined market capitalisation exceeding R24.96 trillion.
News.Africa-Wire
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