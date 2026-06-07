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DHL Group launches DHL Academy of Humanitarian Logistics to strengthen global disaster preparedness
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, June 3, 2026/ -- DHL Group () has launched the DHL Academy of Humanitarian Logistics (DAHL), a global capacity-building program designed to scale practical, accessible and locally relevant logistics capability for humanitarian actors.
Delivered as part of DHL Group’s broader corporate citizenship initiative, GoHelp, the program is being introduced in Sub-Saharan Africa with a launch event in Johannesburg, bringing together humanitarian organizations for an in-person session focused on core logistics disciplines, including customs, dangerous goods handling, packaging and safety.
DAHL converts DHL’s logistics expertise into practical, pro bono training for nonprofit organizations, with a particular focus on local and regional responders. The program is designed to help humanitarian organizations strengthen operational readiness, reduce delays and improve the efficiency of aid delivery before emergencies occur.
“Humanitarian needs are becoming more complex and more frequent, driven by a combination of climate-related events, protracted crises and evolving risk environments,” said Christoph Selig, Vice President Sustainability Communications and Programs at DHL Group. “At the same time, the humanitarian system is shifting toward more anticipatory approaches and stronger local ownership. In this context, logistics plays a central role in enabling aid to move efficiently and reach those who need it most. With the DHL Academy of Humanitarian Logistics, we are building on our experience in disaster response and preparedness to strengthen practical capabilities across the sector and support more effective, locally driven operations.”
DAHL is the third pillar of DHL Group’s GoHelp program, which has supported disaster response and preparedness efforts worldwide for more than 20 years. These include Disaster Response Teams, which deploy trained DHL experts to support logistics operations in the immediate aftermath of disasters, and the Get Airports Ready for Disaster initiative, which strengthens airport preparedness in high-risk regions. DAHL builds on this foundation by enabling humanitarian organizations to manage logistics more independently and efficiently.
The program has already been piloted globally, with more than 650 participants from over 80 NGOs trained across multiple sessions. Feedback shows that 96% of participants rated the training as valuable, underlining the demand for practical, real-world logistics expertise within the humanitarian sector.
In Sub-Saharan Africa, the rollout of DAHL will include a series of training sessions across multiple countries in 2026, including South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Ghana, and Nigeria. The program is designed to address the region’s growing need for logistics capacity in the face of increasing humanitarian challenges.
“Sub-Saharan Africa presents both significant logistical challenges and some of the most resourceful and adaptive response environments,” said George Wood, Director Customer Operations Sub-Saharan Africa at DHL Express and active DHL GoHelp volunteer. “We consistently see how local humanitarian organisations innovate and respond under pressure, often with limited resources. By further equipping these organizations with practical, hands-on logistics knowledge, we can help strengthen preparedness and improve the efficiency of response operations on the ground.”
DAHL offers a flexible learning model that includes in-person workshops, virtual sessions, warehouse assessments, and e-learning modules. All training is delivered by experienced DHL logisticians and provided free of charge, ensuring accessibility for humanitarian organizations regardless of size or resources.
The launch of the academy in Johannesburg marks an important step in scaling the program globally and reinforces DHL Group’s commitment to connecting people and improving lives through its logistics expertise.
Delivered as part of DHL Group’s broader corporate citizenship initiative, GoHelp, the program is being introduced in Sub-Saharan Africa with a launch event in Johannesburg, bringing together humanitarian organizations for an in-person session focused on core logistics disciplines, including customs, dangerous goods handling, packaging and safety.
DAHL converts DHL’s logistics expertise into practical, pro bono training for nonprofit organizations, with a particular focus on local and regional responders. The program is designed to help humanitarian organizations strengthen operational readiness, reduce delays and improve the efficiency of aid delivery before emergencies occur.
“Humanitarian needs are becoming more complex and more frequent, driven by a combination of climate-related events, protracted crises and evolving risk environments,” said Christoph Selig, Vice President Sustainability Communications and Programs at DHL Group. “At the same time, the humanitarian system is shifting toward more anticipatory approaches and stronger local ownership. In this context, logistics plays a central role in enabling aid to move efficiently and reach those who need it most. With the DHL Academy of Humanitarian Logistics, we are building on our experience in disaster response and preparedness to strengthen practical capabilities across the sector and support more effective, locally driven operations.”
DAHL is the third pillar of DHL Group’s GoHelp program, which has supported disaster response and preparedness efforts worldwide for more than 20 years. These include Disaster Response Teams, which deploy trained DHL experts to support logistics operations in the immediate aftermath of disasters, and the Get Airports Ready for Disaster initiative, which strengthens airport preparedness in high-risk regions. DAHL builds on this foundation by enabling humanitarian organizations to manage logistics more independently and efficiently.
The program has already been piloted globally, with more than 650 participants from over 80 NGOs trained across multiple sessions. Feedback shows that 96% of participants rated the training as valuable, underlining the demand for practical, real-world logistics expertise within the humanitarian sector.
In Sub-Saharan Africa, the rollout of DAHL will include a series of training sessions across multiple countries in 2026, including South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Ghana, and Nigeria. The program is designed to address the region’s growing need for logistics capacity in the face of increasing humanitarian challenges.
“Sub-Saharan Africa presents both significant logistical challenges and some of the most resourceful and adaptive response environments,” said George Wood, Director Customer Operations Sub-Saharan Africa at DHL Express and active DHL GoHelp volunteer. “We consistently see how local humanitarian organisations innovate and respond under pressure, often with limited resources. By further equipping these organizations with practical, hands-on logistics knowledge, we can help strengthen preparedness and improve the efficiency of response operations on the ground.”
DAHL offers a flexible learning model that includes in-person workshops, virtual sessions, warehouse assessments, and e-learning modules. All training is delivered by experienced DHL logisticians and provided free of charge, ensuring accessibility for humanitarian organizations regardless of size or resources.
The launch of the academy in Johannesburg marks an important step in scaling the program globally and reinforces DHL Group’s commitment to connecting people and improving lives through its logistics expertise.
News.Africa-Wire
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