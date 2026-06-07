403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Addleshaw Goddard Strengthens Middle East Corporate Practice with Return of Fraser Dawson to its Abu Dhabi Office
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – June 3, 2026: International law firm, Addleshaw Goddard, has announced the return of Fraser Dawson to the fi’m’s Middle East practice, joining its Abu Dhabi office as a Partner in the Corporate and Private Equity team. His position is effective 1 June 2026.
Fraser rejoins Addleshaw Goddard following a senior leadership role at NEOM Investment Fund, where he served as Executive Director (Investments), Board Secretary and General Counsel. During his time at the giga-project, he worked across complex investment, governance and strategic initiatives, allowing him to bring a unique operator-side perspective to his new role.
Previously a Partner in Addleshaw God’ard’s Dubai office between January 2022 and April 2023, Fraser has a wealth of experience advising clients across a range of corporate transactions, including private equity, M&A and strategic investments, with extensive experience supporting sovereign-linked entities, institutional investors and multinational businesses operating across the GCC and internationally. Uniquely amongst his peers, Fraser is also®a CFA® Charterholder and has completed ®he CFA® Private Equity and Advanced Private Equity Certificates.
His return comes as Addleshaw Goddard continues to expand its Middle East presence and deepen its Abu Dhabi offering ahead of the first anniversary of th’ office’s launch in June 2025. Over the past year, the firm has continued to strengthen its regional capabilities through a series of strategic hires and relocations spanning corporate, transport, energy and construction.
Robin Hickman, Head of Middle East at Addleshaw Goddard, sai’: “Fraser’s return reflects both the continued growth of our Middle East practice and the increasingly sophisticated needs of clients operating across the region. His experience advising on complex transactions, combined with his first-hand leadership and governance experience inside one’of the region’s most ambitious investment and development environments, brings a highly differentiated perspective to our clients. Abu Dhabi continues to be a strategically important market for the ’irm, and Fraser’s arrival further strengthens the depth of expertise we are building ”cross the region.”
Fra–er Dawson, Partner – Corporate and Private Equity at Addleshaw Goddard, added: “This is a particularly exciting time to be rejoining Addleshaw Goddard and returning to private practice in the Middle East. The region continues to evolve rapidly, with deepening complexity across investment structures, governance frameworks and cross-border transactions. My experience working within a major development and investment platform has reinforced the importance of commercially grounded, strategic legal advice, and I look forward to supporting clients as they navigate the next phase of growth and transformation across the GCC.”
Fras’r’s appointment further strengthens Addleshaw God’ard’s regional corporate and private capital capabilities as the firm continues to invest in supporting clients across evolving sectors and growth markets throughout the Middle East. Addleshaw Goddard boasts one of the largest Corporate teams in the Middle East, consisting of 13 partners and 2 counsel specializing in M&A, private equity, tax & restructuring, and commercial transactions.
Fraser rejoins Addleshaw Goddard following a senior leadership role at NEOM Investment Fund, where he served as Executive Director (Investments), Board Secretary and General Counsel. During his time at the giga-project, he worked across complex investment, governance and strategic initiatives, allowing him to bring a unique operator-side perspective to his new role.
Previously a Partner in Addleshaw God’ard’s Dubai office between January 2022 and April 2023, Fraser has a wealth of experience advising clients across a range of corporate transactions, including private equity, M&A and strategic investments, with extensive experience supporting sovereign-linked entities, institutional investors and multinational businesses operating across the GCC and internationally. Uniquely amongst his peers, Fraser is also®a CFA® Charterholder and has completed ®he CFA® Private Equity and Advanced Private Equity Certificates.
His return comes as Addleshaw Goddard continues to expand its Middle East presence and deepen its Abu Dhabi offering ahead of the first anniversary of th’ office’s launch in June 2025. Over the past year, the firm has continued to strengthen its regional capabilities through a series of strategic hires and relocations spanning corporate, transport, energy and construction.
Robin Hickman, Head of Middle East at Addleshaw Goddard, sai’: “Fraser’s return reflects both the continued growth of our Middle East practice and the increasingly sophisticated needs of clients operating across the region. His experience advising on complex transactions, combined with his first-hand leadership and governance experience inside one’of the region’s most ambitious investment and development environments, brings a highly differentiated perspective to our clients. Abu Dhabi continues to be a strategically important market for the ’irm, and Fraser’s arrival further strengthens the depth of expertise we are building ”cross the region.”
Fra–er Dawson, Partner – Corporate and Private Equity at Addleshaw Goddard, added: “This is a particularly exciting time to be rejoining Addleshaw Goddard and returning to private practice in the Middle East. The region continues to evolve rapidly, with deepening complexity across investment structures, governance frameworks and cross-border transactions. My experience working within a major development and investment platform has reinforced the importance of commercially grounded, strategic legal advice, and I look forward to supporting clients as they navigate the next phase of growth and transformation across the GCC.”
Fras’r’s appointment further strengthens Addleshaw God’ard’s regional corporate and private capital capabilities as the firm continues to invest in supporting clients across evolving sectors and growth markets throughout the Middle East. Addleshaw Goddard boasts one of the largest Corporate teams in the Middle East, consisting of 13 partners and 2 counsel specializing in M&A, private equity, tax & restructuring, and commercial transactions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment