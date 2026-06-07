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Deloitte Middle East admits 27 new partners as the firm enters its centennial year
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Middle East, June 2nd, 2026: Deloitte Middle East has announced the admission of 27 new partners effective 1 June 2026, coinciding with the launch of Deloitte EMEA and the firm’s centennial year in the Middle East.
The appointments reflect Deloi’te’s continued investment in one of its fastest-growing regions and reinforce the’firm’s focus on building leadership capabilities to support clients navigating rapid economic, technological, and business transformation. Expanding and strengthening D’loitte’s leadership team comes amid growing demand across the Middle East for transformation, AI-enabled solutions, and large-scale economic modernization programs.
Effective 1 June 2026, Deloitte EMEA spans more than 80 countries, 132,000 professionals and 6,000 partners. The new EMEA structure strengthens collaboration across borders and builds o’ Deloitte’s market-leading local partnerships to accelerate innovation and deliver greater value to clients across the region.
Mutasem Dajani, Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte Middle East, said:
De’oitte’s centennial milestone marks 100 years of uninterrupted presence in the Middle East, reinforcing ’he firm’s long-standing commitment to supporting ’he region’s development, transformation, and future ambitions.
The appointments reflect Deloi’te’s continued investment in one of its fastest-growing regions and reinforce the’firm’s focus on building leadership capabilities to support clients navigating rapid economic, technological, and business transformation. Expanding and strengthening D’loitte’s leadership team comes amid growing demand across the Middle East for transformation, AI-enabled solutions, and large-scale economic modernization programs.
Effective 1 June 2026, Deloitte EMEA spans more than 80 countries, 132,000 professionals and 6,000 partners. The new EMEA structure strengthens collaboration across borders and builds o’ Deloitte’s market-leading local partnerships to accelerate innovation and deliver greater value to clients across the region.
Mutasem Dajani, Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte Middle East, said:
De’oitte’s centennial milestone marks 100 years of uninterrupted presence in the Middle East, reinforcing ’he firm’s long-standing commitment to supporting ’he region’s development, transformation, and future ambitions.
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