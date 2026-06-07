Qatar Central Bank Announces Changes To 5, 10 And 50 Riyal Banknotes
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank announced changes to the fifth series of banknotes, namely the 'Five, Ten and Fifty Riyal' denominations, in line with the laws of the State of Qatar.
As illustrated in the attached images, the changes include:
- The Official State emblem
- Arabic Numerals
- Issue Date
The previous edition of the "Five, Ten and Fifty Riyal" denominations (Fifth Series) issued prior to these changes will remain in circulation without any effect.
These changes will be applied to the other currency denominations at a later time.
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