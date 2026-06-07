Lekhwiya Hosts Joint Urban Search And Rescue Exercise

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Under the patronage of HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Lekhwiya, the Internal Security Force is hosting a joint trilateral exercise in the field of urban search and rescue, with the participation of specialized teams from the State of Qatar, the Syrian Arab Republic, and the French Republic, during the period from June 7 to June 12, 2026.

Representing the Qatari side is the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group, while the French Republic is represented by the France1 and France2 search and rescue teams. The Syrian Arab Republic is participating through the Civil Defense Administration.

The exercise includes simulations of realistic scenarios, enabling the teams to test their capabilities in dealing with complex situations. The exercise aims to exchange expertise among the participating teams and enhance joint coordination in carrying out international missions.