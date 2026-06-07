403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. Receives the Country Manager of the World Bank Group
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait, June 3, 2026: Mr. Faisal Ali Al Mutawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co., welcomed Mr. Azhar Iqbal Hussain, Country Manager of the World Bank Group Office in Kuwait and the Gulf countries, and Ms. Abeer Al-Mutawa, Operations Analyst, at the company's headquarters.
The meeting focused on discussing the facilities, services, and support programs provided by the World Bank Group to private sector companies in Kuwait in particular and across the Gulf region in general. Mr. Azhar also highlighted key economic recommendations and studies presented by the World Bank Group to the Government of the State of Kuwait, aimed at supporting development efforts and promoting sustainable economic growth.
Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Company is one of the largest retail and distribution companies in Kuwait, operating across various industries. The company is the distributor for over 100 global brands in Kuwait's wholesale and retail market.
The meeting focused on discussing the facilities, services, and support programs provided by the World Bank Group to private sector companies in Kuwait in particular and across the Gulf region in general. Mr. Azhar also highlighted key economic recommendations and studies presented by the World Bank Group to the Government of the State of Kuwait, aimed at supporting development efforts and promoting sustainable economic growth.
Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Company is one of the largest retail and distribution companies in Kuwait, operating across various industries. The company is the distributor for over 100 global brands in Kuwait's wholesale and retail market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment