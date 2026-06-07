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Pentagon Intelligence Unit Raises Alarm Over Israeli Espionage
(MENAFN) The US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has reportedly upgraded its assessment of the espionage threat posed by Israel to the highest level, amid rising tensions involving Iran and Lebanon, according to reports citing media outlets.
The internal evaluation, circulated within recent weeks, is said to include a seven-page document and an accompanying chart that classifies Israel’s human and technical intelligence capabilities as “critical,” based on the reporting.
According to the same reports, concerns highlighted in the assessment extend to potential intelligence collection efforts targeting senior US officials involved in foreign policy discussions.
These reportedly include individuals such as US President Donald Trump’s envoy for negotiations with Iran, Steve Witkoff, as well as senior Pentagon officials Elbridge Colby and Michael DiMino.
US counterintelligence agencies are said to be increasingly focused on what they describe as intelligence-gathering activities directed at internal US deliberations regarding Iran and Lebanon, according to sources cited in the reports.
The assessment is also reported to reference multiple specific incidents, although details were not publicly disclosed, as officials declined to elaborate further.
The internal evaluation, circulated within recent weeks, is said to include a seven-page document and an accompanying chart that classifies Israel’s human and technical intelligence capabilities as “critical,” based on the reporting.
According to the same reports, concerns highlighted in the assessment extend to potential intelligence collection efforts targeting senior US officials involved in foreign policy discussions.
These reportedly include individuals such as US President Donald Trump’s envoy for negotiations with Iran, Steve Witkoff, as well as senior Pentagon officials Elbridge Colby and Michael DiMino.
US counterintelligence agencies are said to be increasingly focused on what they describe as intelligence-gathering activities directed at internal US deliberations regarding Iran and Lebanon, according to sources cited in the reports.
The assessment is also reported to reference multiple specific incidents, although details were not publicly disclosed, as officials declined to elaborate further.
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