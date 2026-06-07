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ASUS Makes AI Accessible With Next-Generation AI PC Lineup at Computex 2026
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 3, 2026 — ASUS today announced its latest lineup of AI-powered consumer devices at Computex 2026, introducing a comprehensive range of laptops, desktop PCs, all-in-one PCs, and ASUS AI experiences designed to empower professionals, students, and everyday users.
The new lineup reflects the ASUS vision of making AI more practical, personal, and accessible across every category of computing. Featuring the very latest AI-enabled computing platforms, along with NVIDIA RTX Spark, the 2026 ASUS ecosystem combines premium design, next-generation AI performance, and intelligent software experiences into one seamless portfolio.
ASUS, in collaboration with NVIDIA, today announced the all-new ProArt P16 (H7607) and P14 (H7407), the first ASUS creator laptops powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark, delivering breakthrough AI performance and next-generation creative workflows for the era of personal AI agents.
The AI-enabled everyday computing portfolio is expanded with the latest Intel, AMD or Snapdragon®-powered Zenbook 14 and the Snapdragon-exclusive Vivobook S series. Combining an all-metal and sleek chassis with premium materials, these Copilot+ PCs are built to deliver efficient AI-powered productivity, immersive entertainment, and all-day mobility.
Rounding out the lineup are the ASUS V series desktops and AiOs.
Also announced today is ASUS Zenni Claw — a brand-new ASUS AI assistant experience designed to simplify everyone's access to agentic AI workflows for work, travel, and lifestyle scenarios.
Together, these innovations create a comprehensive ASUS AI ecosystem built to enhance creativity, productivity, entertainment, and intelligent everyday experiences.
Revolutionary AI for Creativity: ProArt P16 & P14
The new ProArt P16 (H7607) and P14 (H7407) powered by NVIDIA’s RTX Spark are designed for AI-powered creators, workflow builders, developers who demand powerful local AI capabilities and next wave of Windows PC experiences. The RTX Spark superchip features an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores and fifth-generation Tensor Cores with FP4 precision, connected via the NVIDIA NVLink®-C2C chip-to-chip interconnect to a high-performance, 20-core NVIDIA Grace™ CPU.
Powering agents on local devices requires both robust security and high-performance hardware. RTX Spark features up to 1 petaflop of AI performance and 128GB of unified memory to meet the processing demands of on-device agents. To further enhance creator experiences, ASUS integrates exclusive AI-powered software tools and an AI agent within the ProArt ecosystem. ProArt Creator Hub intelligently optimizes system resources for demanding workflows, while MuseTree and StoryCube introduce AI-assisted creative capabilities for modern content production.
The ASUS Lumina Pro OLED display redefines professional visuals, delivering up to 1,600 nits of HDR peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate (VRR) technology, and an anti-reflection coating. Available in Nano Black and Neo White finishes (the first color aesthetics in the ProArt laptop family), the new laptops introduce professional aesthetics with smooth tactile finishes and anti-smudge surface treatment.
The new ProArt P16 and ProArt P14 will be showcased at the ASUS booth during Computex 2026, with UAE availability expected in the first half of Q3 2026.
Everyday AI: Zenbook and Vivobook
Zenbook 14
The new Zenbook 14 redefines portable everyday computing with a seamless blend of style, performance, and intuitive experiences. Designed for users who are constantly on the move, the ultralight 1.1kg chassis features a durable Ceraluminum™ cover that combines strength with premium looks. The laptop is available in fresh new nature-inspired color options including Arctic Blue and Komodo Coral for a more personalized everyday style.
Built to support modern lifestyles from work to entertainment, Zenbook 14 delivers exceptional all-day stamina with up to 21+ hours of battery life , alongside fast charging support and a convenient all-in-one adapter for effortless mobility.
Powered by the latest Intel, AMD, and Snapdragon processors, Zenbook 14 enables smooth multitasking, AI-enhanced productivity, and next-generation Copilot+ PC experiences designed to simplify everyday tasks. With up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance, users can enjoy smarter workflows, enhanced responsiveness, and more efficient on-device AI capabilities.
Zenbook 14 also elevates everyday interactions through thoughtful design and immersive experiences, featuring a comfortable 1.7 mm key travel keyboard, an easy-lift hinge, a smart-gesture touchpad, a vibrant ASUS OLED display, and a dual-speaker audio system. For added peace of mind, intelligent privacy features including Windows Hello, passkey support, adaptive dimming and lock, and Microsoft Pluton security help keep users protected wherever they go.
Vivobook S14/S16
With the new Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S16, users can go anywhere with a slim, durable full-metal chassis built for real student life, available in two modern colors: Light Blue and Matte Gray. Users can work, study, and create more freely with up to expansive OLED displays, long-lasting battery life, and efficient AI-powered performance.
Powered exclusively by Snapdragon X processors with up to 45 TOPS NPU performance, the Copilot+ PCs deliver responsive multitasking, intelligent AI acceleration, and exceptional power efficiency for everyday productivity and entertainment. ASUS performance mode supports up to 30W TDP for sustained responsiveness under heavier workloads.
The series features up to an expansive 16-inch 16:10 OLED display with an 89% screen-to-body ratio, which gives users more room for notes, videos, tabs, and creative work. The 14-inch model offers an 87% screen-to-body ratio in a more compact form factor. Professional-grade 100% DCI-P3 OLED panels provide vibrant visuals and sharp clarity, complemented by Snapdragon-powered audio experiences and TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue light technology for comfortable long-term viewing.
Designed for modern mobility, Vivobook S14 and S16 offer over 25 hours of battery life and a full set of I/O ports, so users can move from class to café to study sessions with fewer adapters, fewer outlet stops, and with more time to get things done. Fast charging enables up to a 60% recharge in just 49 minutes, and the lightweight chassis starts at just 1.28kg for the 14-inch model. The series also meets MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability standards for reliable everyday use.
Vivobook S14/S16 Flip
The new Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook S16 Flip combine flexible 360° versatility with AI-powered productivity, allowing users to seamlessly transition between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes for work, creativity, entertainment, and collaboration.
Featuring vivid 2K OLED touchscreens with ASUS Pen 3.0 support, the devices provide intuitive writing, sketching, navigation, and note-taking experiences. Powered by Snapdragon X processors with up to 45 TOPS NPU performance, the lineup delivers smooth responsiveness, strong power efficiency, and AI enhanced workflows optimized for modern multitasking. Enhanced with Dolby Audio™ and Snapdragon Sound™, users can also enjoy richer, clearer audio for streaming, video calls, and immersive entertainment.
With up to 35W total TDP performance mode, the Vivobook S Flip series maintains stable performance during demanding workloads while remaining efficient and quiet. Long battery life exceeding 20 hours, fast charging support, and compact 68W USB-C® charging further enhance portability and convenience.
The premium metal chassis starts at just 1.41kg for the 14-inch model and 1.60kg for the 16-inch model, combining durability with an elegant ultraportable design. Available in a stylish new light blue color option, the Vivobook S Flip series brings a fresh, modern look to everyday productivity.
ASUS desktops, AiOs, and tablets
ASUS V700 Mini Tower (V701ML)
The ASUS V700 Mini Tower (V701ML) is designed to bring day-to-day computing into modern living spaces through a warm, home-centric aesthetic inspired by contemporary interiors. Featuring clean lines, soft contours, and wood-grain finishes, V700 blends naturally into the home while delivering strong everyday performance.
Powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, high-speed DDR5 memory, and up to 2TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD storage, V700 delivers responsive performance for productivity, entertainment, and creative workloads. Optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics further expand performance capabilities for content creation and family entertainment.
Advanced cooling technologies including triple-channel heat pipes and a larger cooling fan help maintain whisper-quiet operation, ensuring a comfortable experience whether users are working, studying, or relaxing at home.
ASUS AI experiences
ASUS Zenni Claw
ASUS Zenni Claw introduces a new approach to practical everyday AI assistance by making agentic AI experiences more accessible and easier to use.
With its easy three-step installation, simplified user interface and ready-to-use built-in skills, ASUS Zenni Claw lowers the barrier to entry for AI-assisted workflows. ASUS Zenni Claw is designed to ensure a good balance of responsiveness and efficiency, by reducing unnecessary cloud processing through flexible local-cloud routing, while the safety-focused architecture helps improve privacy and user control.
ASUS Zenni Claw is designed to bring AI assistance into real routines, from organizing work and creative tasks to managing daily plans and preparing for travel. It makes agentic AI feel easier, more practical, and more secure.
Generative AI Creator Experience: MuseTree × FLUX.2
ASUS continues to strengthen its creator ecosystem through AI-powered applications and partnerships.
MuseTree is an AI-driven generative content platform built on FLUX and accelerated by NVIDIA GPUs, enabling both image and video generation. By delivering precise visual editing tools and local AI capabilities, MuseTree enables greater creative control and consistency. The ProArt laptop is among the first creator devices to adopt FLUX.2, bringing next-generation AI capabilities directly to professionals.
On these NVIDIA-powered systems, the integration of NVFP4 with Black Forest Labs models optimizes RTX hardware performance. This dramatically improves generation efficiency and speed, enabling near-instant image creation for a highly responsive creative experience.
ASUS also announced a partnership with Goodnotes to enhance note-taking and productivity experiences for ASUS laptop users. Eligible users will receive a three-month Goodnotes Essential subscription along with discounted access to premium AI-powered features and templates.
UAE Availability
The latest ASUS laptop lineup announced at Computex 2026 is expected to be available in the UAE by mid-Q3 2026 through the ASUS UAE eShop and all major retail stores. Customers will also benefit from ASUS ownership support, including ASUS Perfect Warranty for added peace of mind and ASUS Registration, which gives users access to exclusive offers and services.
The new lineup reflects the ASUS vision of making AI more practical, personal, and accessible across every category of computing. Featuring the very latest AI-enabled computing platforms, along with NVIDIA RTX Spark, the 2026 ASUS ecosystem combines premium design, next-generation AI performance, and intelligent software experiences into one seamless portfolio.
ASUS, in collaboration with NVIDIA, today announced the all-new ProArt P16 (H7607) and P14 (H7407), the first ASUS creator laptops powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark, delivering breakthrough AI performance and next-generation creative workflows for the era of personal AI agents.
The AI-enabled everyday computing portfolio is expanded with the latest Intel, AMD or Snapdragon®-powered Zenbook 14 and the Snapdragon-exclusive Vivobook S series. Combining an all-metal and sleek chassis with premium materials, these Copilot+ PCs are built to deliver efficient AI-powered productivity, immersive entertainment, and all-day mobility.
Rounding out the lineup are the ASUS V series desktops and AiOs.
Also announced today is ASUS Zenni Claw — a brand-new ASUS AI assistant experience designed to simplify everyone's access to agentic AI workflows for work, travel, and lifestyle scenarios.
Together, these innovations create a comprehensive ASUS AI ecosystem built to enhance creativity, productivity, entertainment, and intelligent everyday experiences.
Revolutionary AI for Creativity: ProArt P16 & P14
The new ProArt P16 (H7607) and P14 (H7407) powered by NVIDIA’s RTX Spark are designed for AI-powered creators, workflow builders, developers who demand powerful local AI capabilities and next wave of Windows PC experiences. The RTX Spark superchip features an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores and fifth-generation Tensor Cores with FP4 precision, connected via the NVIDIA NVLink®-C2C chip-to-chip interconnect to a high-performance, 20-core NVIDIA Grace™ CPU.
Powering agents on local devices requires both robust security and high-performance hardware. RTX Spark features up to 1 petaflop of AI performance and 128GB of unified memory to meet the processing demands of on-device agents. To further enhance creator experiences, ASUS integrates exclusive AI-powered software tools and an AI agent within the ProArt ecosystem. ProArt Creator Hub intelligently optimizes system resources for demanding workflows, while MuseTree and StoryCube introduce AI-assisted creative capabilities for modern content production.
The ASUS Lumina Pro OLED display redefines professional visuals, delivering up to 1,600 nits of HDR peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate (VRR) technology, and an anti-reflection coating. Available in Nano Black and Neo White finishes (the first color aesthetics in the ProArt laptop family), the new laptops introduce professional aesthetics with smooth tactile finishes and anti-smudge surface treatment.
The new ProArt P16 and ProArt P14 will be showcased at the ASUS booth during Computex 2026, with UAE availability expected in the first half of Q3 2026.
Everyday AI: Zenbook and Vivobook
Zenbook 14
The new Zenbook 14 redefines portable everyday computing with a seamless blend of style, performance, and intuitive experiences. Designed for users who are constantly on the move, the ultralight 1.1kg chassis features a durable Ceraluminum™ cover that combines strength with premium looks. The laptop is available in fresh new nature-inspired color options including Arctic Blue and Komodo Coral for a more personalized everyday style.
Built to support modern lifestyles from work to entertainment, Zenbook 14 delivers exceptional all-day stamina with up to 21+ hours of battery life , alongside fast charging support and a convenient all-in-one adapter for effortless mobility.
Powered by the latest Intel, AMD, and Snapdragon processors, Zenbook 14 enables smooth multitasking, AI-enhanced productivity, and next-generation Copilot+ PC experiences designed to simplify everyday tasks. With up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance, users can enjoy smarter workflows, enhanced responsiveness, and more efficient on-device AI capabilities.
Zenbook 14 also elevates everyday interactions through thoughtful design and immersive experiences, featuring a comfortable 1.7 mm key travel keyboard, an easy-lift hinge, a smart-gesture touchpad, a vibrant ASUS OLED display, and a dual-speaker audio system. For added peace of mind, intelligent privacy features including Windows Hello, passkey support, adaptive dimming and lock, and Microsoft Pluton security help keep users protected wherever they go.
Vivobook S14/S16
With the new Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S16, users can go anywhere with a slim, durable full-metal chassis built for real student life, available in two modern colors: Light Blue and Matte Gray. Users can work, study, and create more freely with up to expansive OLED displays, long-lasting battery life, and efficient AI-powered performance.
Powered exclusively by Snapdragon X processors with up to 45 TOPS NPU performance, the Copilot+ PCs deliver responsive multitasking, intelligent AI acceleration, and exceptional power efficiency for everyday productivity and entertainment. ASUS performance mode supports up to 30W TDP for sustained responsiveness under heavier workloads.
The series features up to an expansive 16-inch 16:10 OLED display with an 89% screen-to-body ratio, which gives users more room for notes, videos, tabs, and creative work. The 14-inch model offers an 87% screen-to-body ratio in a more compact form factor. Professional-grade 100% DCI-P3 OLED panels provide vibrant visuals and sharp clarity, complemented by Snapdragon-powered audio experiences and TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue light technology for comfortable long-term viewing.
Designed for modern mobility, Vivobook S14 and S16 offer over 25 hours of battery life and a full set of I/O ports, so users can move from class to café to study sessions with fewer adapters, fewer outlet stops, and with more time to get things done. Fast charging enables up to a 60% recharge in just 49 minutes, and the lightweight chassis starts at just 1.28kg for the 14-inch model. The series also meets MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability standards for reliable everyday use.
Vivobook S14/S16 Flip
The new Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook S16 Flip combine flexible 360° versatility with AI-powered productivity, allowing users to seamlessly transition between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes for work, creativity, entertainment, and collaboration.
Featuring vivid 2K OLED touchscreens with ASUS Pen 3.0 support, the devices provide intuitive writing, sketching, navigation, and note-taking experiences. Powered by Snapdragon X processors with up to 45 TOPS NPU performance, the lineup delivers smooth responsiveness, strong power efficiency, and AI enhanced workflows optimized for modern multitasking. Enhanced with Dolby Audio™ and Snapdragon Sound™, users can also enjoy richer, clearer audio for streaming, video calls, and immersive entertainment.
With up to 35W total TDP performance mode, the Vivobook S Flip series maintains stable performance during demanding workloads while remaining efficient and quiet. Long battery life exceeding 20 hours, fast charging support, and compact 68W USB-C® charging further enhance portability and convenience.
The premium metal chassis starts at just 1.41kg for the 14-inch model and 1.60kg for the 16-inch model, combining durability with an elegant ultraportable design. Available in a stylish new light blue color option, the Vivobook S Flip series brings a fresh, modern look to everyday productivity.
ASUS desktops, AiOs, and tablets
ASUS V700 Mini Tower (V701ML)
The ASUS V700 Mini Tower (V701ML) is designed to bring day-to-day computing into modern living spaces through a warm, home-centric aesthetic inspired by contemporary interiors. Featuring clean lines, soft contours, and wood-grain finishes, V700 blends naturally into the home while delivering strong everyday performance.
Powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, high-speed DDR5 memory, and up to 2TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD storage, V700 delivers responsive performance for productivity, entertainment, and creative workloads. Optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics further expand performance capabilities for content creation and family entertainment.
Advanced cooling technologies including triple-channel heat pipes and a larger cooling fan help maintain whisper-quiet operation, ensuring a comfortable experience whether users are working, studying, or relaxing at home.
ASUS AI experiences
ASUS Zenni Claw
ASUS Zenni Claw introduces a new approach to practical everyday AI assistance by making agentic AI experiences more accessible and easier to use.
With its easy three-step installation, simplified user interface and ready-to-use built-in skills, ASUS Zenni Claw lowers the barrier to entry for AI-assisted workflows. ASUS Zenni Claw is designed to ensure a good balance of responsiveness and efficiency, by reducing unnecessary cloud processing through flexible local-cloud routing, while the safety-focused architecture helps improve privacy and user control.
ASUS Zenni Claw is designed to bring AI assistance into real routines, from organizing work and creative tasks to managing daily plans and preparing for travel. It makes agentic AI feel easier, more practical, and more secure.
Generative AI Creator Experience: MuseTree × FLUX.2
ASUS continues to strengthen its creator ecosystem through AI-powered applications and partnerships.
MuseTree is an AI-driven generative content platform built on FLUX and accelerated by NVIDIA GPUs, enabling both image and video generation. By delivering precise visual editing tools and local AI capabilities, MuseTree enables greater creative control and consistency. The ProArt laptop is among the first creator devices to adopt FLUX.2, bringing next-generation AI capabilities directly to professionals.
On these NVIDIA-powered systems, the integration of NVFP4 with Black Forest Labs models optimizes RTX hardware performance. This dramatically improves generation efficiency and speed, enabling near-instant image creation for a highly responsive creative experience.
ASUS also announced a partnership with Goodnotes to enhance note-taking and productivity experiences for ASUS laptop users. Eligible users will receive a three-month Goodnotes Essential subscription along with discounted access to premium AI-powered features and templates.
UAE Availability
The latest ASUS laptop lineup announced at Computex 2026 is expected to be available in the UAE by mid-Q3 2026 through the ASUS UAE eShop and all major retail stores. Customers will also benefit from ASUS ownership support, including ASUS Perfect Warranty for added peace of mind and ASUS Registration, which gives users access to exclusive offers and services.
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