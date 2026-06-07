403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Want More From Your Phone? Switching to Samsung Galaxy is Easier Than You Think
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Switching mobile phones used to feel like starting over — transferring photos, messages, and learning a new experience. Yet many continue to make the move to Samsung Galaxy, with nearly half choosing the premium Galaxy S Ultra line. Today switching has never been easier.
Samsung offers a range of features designed to make switching simple whether you’re exploring Galaxy for the first time, setting up your new device, or just starting to use it day to day.
Try Galaxy – Test the Galaxy Experience Before You Switch
If you’re curious to see what Galaxy is all about, you can start by trying it on the device already in your hand. Try Galaxy lets you preview the latest One UI experience on your current phone. It simulates key features, so you can explore how Galaxy works before making the switch. You can get a feel for what it’s like to navigate, customize, and use a Galaxy device at your own pace.
Smart Switch – Bring Everything You Need with You
There’s nothing more frustrating than powering up your new phone only to realize you can’t find what you need. Smart Switch helps you move your contacts, photos, messages, apps, calendars, settings, and more from your old phone to your new Galaxy device. The improved experience is now faster. It walks you through everything step by step and you have the option to transfer wirelessly, with a cable, or from a cloud backup. That means you aren’t starting from scratch with your new phone, it’s already set up with the things you rely on, so you can pick up right where you left off.
Quick Share – Share Easily Across Devices
Need to send a file or photo to friends using different devices? Once you’re up and running with Galaxy you can take advantage of Quick Share, Samsung’s built-in file sharing feature that lets you send photos, videos, and other files seamlessly between Galaxy phones, tablets, and PCs. Plus, share files in full quality using nearby sharing, links, or QR codes across devices and ecosystems.
Quick Share also recognizes nearby Apple devices, making it AirDrop capable, for a more seamless photo, video, and file transfer experience. That means you don’t have to think about who you’re sharing with — it just works.
Switching Made Easy
With the ability to test fan favorite features with Try Galaxy before you buy, keep the information that matters to you, and stay connected across ecosystems, the entire Galaxy onboarding experience is designed to be straightforward, so you don’t miss a beat.
Ready to explore something new? Discover the latest from Galaxy, including the new Galaxy S26 series, and see how easy it can be to make the switch at Samsung.com.
Samsung offers a range of features designed to make switching simple whether you’re exploring Galaxy for the first time, setting up your new device, or just starting to use it day to day.
Try Galaxy – Test the Galaxy Experience Before You Switch
If you’re curious to see what Galaxy is all about, you can start by trying it on the device already in your hand. Try Galaxy lets you preview the latest One UI experience on your current phone. It simulates key features, so you can explore how Galaxy works before making the switch. You can get a feel for what it’s like to navigate, customize, and use a Galaxy device at your own pace.
Smart Switch – Bring Everything You Need with You
There’s nothing more frustrating than powering up your new phone only to realize you can’t find what you need. Smart Switch helps you move your contacts, photos, messages, apps, calendars, settings, and more from your old phone to your new Galaxy device. The improved experience is now faster. It walks you through everything step by step and you have the option to transfer wirelessly, with a cable, or from a cloud backup. That means you aren’t starting from scratch with your new phone, it’s already set up with the things you rely on, so you can pick up right where you left off.
Quick Share – Share Easily Across Devices
Need to send a file or photo to friends using different devices? Once you’re up and running with Galaxy you can take advantage of Quick Share, Samsung’s built-in file sharing feature that lets you send photos, videos, and other files seamlessly between Galaxy phones, tablets, and PCs. Plus, share files in full quality using nearby sharing, links, or QR codes across devices and ecosystems.
Quick Share also recognizes nearby Apple devices, making it AirDrop capable, for a more seamless photo, video, and file transfer experience. That means you don’t have to think about who you’re sharing with — it just works.
Switching Made Easy
With the ability to test fan favorite features with Try Galaxy before you buy, keep the information that matters to you, and stay connected across ecosystems, the entire Galaxy onboarding experience is designed to be straightforward, so you don’t miss a beat.
Ready to explore something new? Discover the latest from Galaxy, including the new Galaxy S26 series, and see how easy it can be to make the switch at Samsung.com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment