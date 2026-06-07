Salim Kumar Dies At 56 PM Modi, Kerala Leaders Mourn Versatile Actor

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar passed away at the age of 56, triggering an outpouring of grief from political leaders, film personalities and fans across Kerala. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders from Keralam and members of the Malayalam film industry paid heartfelt tributes to the celebrated actor, who was widely regarded as one of the industry's most versatile performers.

Tributes Pour In

PM Modi mourned the actor's death in a post on X, writing, "Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Salim Kumar Ji. Over the course of a distinguished career, he made a mark with his versatility and memorable performances across a wide range of roles. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Salim Kumar Ji. Over the course of a distinguished career, he made a mark with his versatility and memorable performances across a wide range of roles. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers in this hour of... - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 7, 2026

Leader of the Opposition in Keralam, Pinarayi Vijayan, also paid tribute on X. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Salim Kumar. From his early days as a mimicry artist to becoming a National Award-winning actor, he carved a unique place in cinema through his extraordinary talent, versatility, and dedication to his craft. His unforgettable performances will continue to inspire generations and remain cherished in the hearts of millions. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."

Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Salim Kumar. From his early days as a mimicry artist to becoming a National Award-winning actor, he carved a unique place in cinema through his extraordinary talent, versatility, and dedication to his craft. His unforgettable... twitter/1G8gue7QkW - Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) June 7, 2026

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan described the actor as both a cinematic legend and a personal friend. In a post on X, he wrote, "He wasn't just the prince of laughter to me, Salim Kumar was a deeply connected soul, fearless in his political beliefs and proud to say he stood with Congress. A versatile genius who could make us laugh and cry with the same face. Malayalam cinema lost a legend, and I lost a brother."

He wasn't just the prince of laughter to me - #SalimKumar was a deeply connected soul, fearless in his political beliefs and proud to say he stood with Congress. A versatile genius who could make us laugh and cry with the same face. Malayalam cinema lost a legend, and I lost a... twitter/H0tx6RulC6 - V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) June 6, 2026

Speaking to ANI, actor Navya Nair remembered Salim Kumar's warmth and generosity, saying, "...We used to travel to the locations together so we used to have a very real relationship with each other and he is a person who spreads a lot of happiness and he makes everybody laugh... He was a very good and kind human being, he has gone to soon. May his soul rest in peace."

Actor Jayan Cherthala, who attended the funeral proceedings, said, "We are here for Salim Kumar's sendback ceremony... He has acted in more than 300 movies... He was suffering from certain internal organ-related problems for the last 3 to 4 years... All the film fraternity people are here to give him respect..."

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh also expressed condolences, saying, "A very famous Malayalam artist Salim Kumar has passed away... He was also associated with the Congress party... Salim Kumar is one of the most important artists in the Malayalam film industry..."

A Versatile Career Spanning Decades

A towering figure in Malayalam cinema, Salim Kumar built a career spanning more than three decades and over 300 films. He first won audiences over with his comic performances before earning widespread acclaim for his powerful dramatic roles. The Keralam government highlighted his achievements, including the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for Adaminte Makan Abu and the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for Achanurangatha Veedu (2005). He also received recognition for Ayalum Njanum Thammil and his directorial venture Karutha Joothan.

Known for seamlessly transitioning between comedy and intense character-driven performances, Salim Kumar became one of Malayalam cinema's most respected artists. His performance in Adaminte Makan Abu remains among the most celebrated roles of his career.

Final Rites and Homage

According to information released by the Kerala government, Salim Kumar was reportedly rushed to Amrita Hospital in Kochi on Saturday before his demise. The government expressed "profound grief" over the loss of the acclaimed actor.

His mortal remains were kept for public homage at Paravur Town Hall from 9 am to 1 pm on June 7. His funeral is scheduled to take place today at his residence in North Paravur, Ernakulam, with official honours. The state government has decided to bear the expenses related to the funeral and associated arrangements.

Salim Kumar is survived by his wife Sunitha and their two sons, Chandu Salim Kumar and Aaromal Salim Kumar.

(ANI)

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