Did Ram Charan Defend Janhvi Kapoor On Peddi Sets? Leaked Chats Claim So

The controversy surrounding Peddi has intensified after alleged chats of Janhvi Kapoor surfaced online. The unverified messages claim Ram Charan supported the actor when she objected to certain scenes, adding a new dimension to the ongoing debate

The controversy began after screenshots, allegedly showing conversations involving Janhvi Kapoor, surfaced online. While the authenticity of these chats has not been independently verified, the messages suggest that the actor was uncomfortable with certain camera angles during the filming of Peddi.

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According to the leaked screenshots, Janhvi raised concerns about specific shots and claimed that Ram Charan stepped in to support her. The messages indicate that the actor appreciated his intervention and described him as one of the most respectful people she had worked with in the industry.

The alleged conversations also reveal Janhvi's concerns about trust and creative control on film sets. She reportedly expressed discomfort about how certain scenes were being shot and suggested that filmmakers sometimes promise one thing but execute something different on set.

The screenshots further claim that Janhvi felt some of the planned visuals were more objectionable than scenes that had previously attracted criticism in other films. The discussion has since fueled wider conversations online about the portrayal of female characters and the importance of maintaining performers' comfort during production.

As criticism surrounding Peddi continued to grow, director Buchi Babu Sana addressed the controversy. He explained that the intention behind the scenes involving Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor was to depict a light-hearted and playful romance between their characters.

However, the filmmaker acknowledged that the scenes may not have been received in the way the team intended. He stated that the makers would be more careful in the future and strive for better representation. Despite the growing debate, neither Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan, nor the film's production team has officially commented on the leaked screenshots, which remain unverified.