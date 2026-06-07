'The Afghan Boys Showed A Lot Of Heart': Gavaskar Lauds Visitors' Fightback Despite India's 564

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) India's former captain Sunil Gavaskar praised Afghanistan's fighting spirit after the visitors mounted a spirited comeback with the second new ball on day two of the one-off Test, despite India eventually declaring their first innings at a commanding 564/8.

Resuming the day at 368/3, India looked set for an even bigger total after skipper Shubman Gill extended his overnight century to 126 and Rishabh Pant made a fluent 81. However, Afghanistan's pacers struck back in the morning session, reducing India to 475/6 by lunch and preventing the hosts from running away unchecked.

Gavaskar lauded Afghanistan's determination and the way they utilised the second new ball.

"You could find yourself in a situation where you resume play at 368 for three and feel a little down as a bowling side. But what the Afghan boys showed was a lot of heart because they knew the second new ball was available, and they used it to very good effect," Gavaskar told Jio Hotstar.

The former India captain also felt Afghanistan missed a crucial opportunity by failing to make full use of the Decision Review System during the session.

"Maybe if they had been better with their reviews, they might have had a lot more wickets to show for their efforts because the two reviews they missed came in the same over. Had they taken those wickets when the ball was still new, they might have picked up a few more, and perhaps the score would not have been 475 for six, but rather 450-odd for eight, or thereabouts," he added.

Gill and Pant both benefited from unreviewed chances during their innings, with wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai unable to convince captain Hashmatullah Shahidi to challenge the on-field decisions.

Mohammad Saleem Safi led Afghanistan's charge with the ball, dismissing Gill and Dhruv Jurel in a probing spell with the new ball, while Shahidi chipped in with the prized wicket of Pant.

Despite India's eventual declaration at 564/8, Gavaskar said Afghanistan's approach deserved appreciation.

"Nevertheless, the way the Afghans went about their task was really admirable," he said.

India's imposing total was built around centuries from Gill and KL Rahul, while Pant's aggressive 81 further strengthened the hosts' position.