Air Canada Suspends Cuba Operations 'Indefinitely'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Air Canada said Friday that it was suspending its service to Cuba indefinitely, citing“political and economic uncertainty” on the island facing intensifying pressure from US President Donald Trump.

Canada's national carrier, which in February announced a pause on Cuba flights until November, said it wanted to give customers more certainty regarding the prospect of future travel.

“Given the ongoing political and economic uncertainty with respect to Cuba, Air Canada is indefinitely suspending service to the island,” the Montreal-based company said in a statement.

Canadians made up a key portion of Cuba's tourism sector, but that revenue has dried up as Washington has cut off fuel supplies and threatened to invade the island.

Last week, Canada's Blue Diamond Resorts announced it was shutting down its 62 properties in Cuba.

The fuel embargo in place since January has left Cuba without diesel for generators used to bolster its crumbling power supply, resulting in power outages of up to 22 hours a day and shortages of tap water.

With transport virtually at a standstill, the island is also running short on food and medicine, making it reliant on aid shipments from Mexico and China.