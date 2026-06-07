Fake Bomb Threats Sent To Voters During Parliamentary Elections In Armenia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Authorities said fake bomb threats targeting several polling stations were sent to voters during Armenia's parliamentary elections via foreign phone numbers and email addresses, AzerNEWS reports.

The Interior Ministry confirmed that the threats were all false.

“Such actions may be considered attempts at hybrid influence and informational-psychological pressure aimed at disrupting the normal electoral process, spreading anxiety and distrust among the public, and overburdening state institutions.

The Interior Ministry's police and law enforcement system is fully in control of the situation.

Citizens are urged not to fall for disinformation, not to spread unverified information, and to immediately inform law enforcement authorities if they receive such messages,” the ministry said in its statement.