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Istanbul Bans Forest Entry for 130 Days to Fight Wildfire Risk
(MENAFN) Turkish authorities have imposed a sweeping ban on entry to all forested areas across Istanbul, effective June 8 through October 15, the Istanbul Governor's Office announced Saturday — a firm preventive response to the mounting threat of summer wildfires.
The directive goes further than restricting movement alone, explicitly prohibiting the lighting of fires in forest-adjacent areas, encompassing barbecues, camp stoves, and similar open-flame activities, the office confirmed.
The measures are designed to dramatically reduce the likelihood of wildfires during the sweltering, drought-prone summer months ahead. Istanbul, a sprawling metropolis of over 16 million residents, is home to cherished forest retreats widely frequented for picnics and hiking throughout the warmer seasons.
The move reflects a broader national reckoning with wildfire devastation. Türkiye has endured a series of catastrophic blazes in recent years, pushing authorities to adopt increasingly aggressive prevention strategies. Parallel restrictions have already been rolled out across multiple provinces, with Izmir among those implementing comparable bans.
With temperatures set to climb and dry conditions expected to persist through mid-autumn, officials are leaving little to chance in safeguarding the country's forests — and the millions who live beside them.
The directive goes further than restricting movement alone, explicitly prohibiting the lighting of fires in forest-adjacent areas, encompassing barbecues, camp stoves, and similar open-flame activities, the office confirmed.
The measures are designed to dramatically reduce the likelihood of wildfires during the sweltering, drought-prone summer months ahead. Istanbul, a sprawling metropolis of over 16 million residents, is home to cherished forest retreats widely frequented for picnics and hiking throughout the warmer seasons.
The move reflects a broader national reckoning with wildfire devastation. Türkiye has endured a series of catastrophic blazes in recent years, pushing authorities to adopt increasingly aggressive prevention strategies. Parallel restrictions have already been rolled out across multiple provinces, with Izmir among those implementing comparable bans.
With temperatures set to climb and dry conditions expected to persist through mid-autumn, officials are leaving little to chance in safeguarding the country's forests — and the millions who live beside them.
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