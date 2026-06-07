This Will Encourage More Youngsters...: PM Modi Prasies India Women's SAFF Championship Triumph

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian women's football team on clinching the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 title, stating that their success will inspire more youngsters to take up the sport in the future.

India women ended the wait of seven years to reclaim the SAFF championsip title after defeating defending champions Bangladesh 3-1 in a gripping final at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Saturday.

The Prime Minister lauded the team's consistent performance throughout the tournament and extended his best wishes for their upcoming international campaigns.

The triumph capped a remarkable campaign for the hosts, who won all four of their matches, scoring 18 goals and conceding just one, while ending Bangladesh's hopes of securing a historic third consecutive title.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to the Indian Women's Football Team on winning the SAFF Women's Championship 2026. They have played excellently through the tournament. This will encourage more youngsters to play football in the coming times. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours."

Pyari Xaxa gave India the lead in the 42nd minute before Ritu Porna Chakma equalised in first half stoppage time. Sanfida Nongrum restored the Blue Tigresses' advantage just 40 seconds into the second half, while substitute Lynda Kom Serto sealed the victory in the 82nd minute as India lifted a record-extending sixth trophy.

The final had all the ingredients expected from a meeting between the region's two strongest sides. Bangladesh arrived as defending champions, while India were chasing a title that had eluded them for the last two editions.

As the final whistle sounded, the significance of the achievement was evident across the Indian camp. Sanfida Nongrum, who played a decisive role throughout the tournament, scoring in both the semi-final and the final, dropped to her knees before embracing teammate Dangmei Grace, who announced her retirement after the match.

Around them, players and staff celebrated as India returned to the summit of South Asian women's football for the first time since 2019.