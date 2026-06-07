INDIA Bloc Rift: DMK, CPI-M Slam Congress For 'Backstabbing' And 'Abusing' Allies

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) The DMK and CPI-M on Sunday came down heavily on the Congress, accusing the party of "backstabbing" and "abusing" its partners in the INDIA bloc, and also charged its leaders with not taking everyone along in the Opposition alliance.

The reaction came amid rifts between the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies, the DMK, the CPI-M and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). While the DMK has conveyed its decision not to participate in the Opposition alliance's meeting on June 8, following the Congress pulling out of their alliance post the Tamil Nadu elections, the Left party has asked it to "clear the air" regarding its "deal with the BJP' remarks during the Kerala poll campaign.

Meanwhile, differences within Jharkhand's ruling alliance have come to the fore over the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with the JMM and the Congress at odds over seat-sharing.

Speaking to IANS, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said that his party has decided to boycott the INDIA bloc meeting because "we do not want to be in a place where the Congress is present".

"The Congress are backstabbers. They stole our work and the sweat and toil of the workers of the DMK party and then switched camps. It is opportunism at its best. It would be an insult to all the DMK cadres if the party participates in, or is seen at, a place where the Congress is a part," he said.

However, he mentioned that DMK has made it very clear that it will listen to the voices of other parties. "We listen to their views on how to go forward and ensure that the common man in the country does not suffer," Annadurai added.

CPI-M leader Hannan Mollah stressed that as the largest party in the alliance, the Congress has a major responsibility. "Any biggest party in a coalition has a key role in holding the front together. But unfortunately, Congress leaders are not showing the required maturity," he told IANS.

Attacking party leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, he said: "If you want to lead, you have to carry everyone along. If you abuse your partners, who will remain with you? Rahul Gandhi criticises CPI-M in one place and DMK in another."

"If you want to keep these parties together and lead the alliance, you have to represent everyone. Other leaders may say different things, but as the leader of the front, you cannot behave in a way that damages unity," he noted.

Mollah said that the Congress should know how to build up a front for which one needs to be serious, have the capacity to take everyone along and speak sensibly. "One cannot be a leader without these," he emphasised.

"The behaviour of Congress is damaging the alliance," he claimed.