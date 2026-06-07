Khan Sir Controversy Intensifies In Bihar BJP Says Administration Will Work As Per Law

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 7 (IANS) The controversy surrounding popular educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, widely known as Khan Sir, has escalated in Bihar following the registration of an FIR against him, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that appropriate action will be taken against those who break the law.

The case stems from a disturbance reported on June 2 at a coaching institute in Patna's Kadamkuan area.

Besides Khan Sir, the police have also registered an FIR against his two arrested security guards and several unidentified individuals in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the investigation has taken a significant turn after the two arrested bodyguards allegedly informed investigators during questioning that they had fired their.315-bore rifles on the instructions of Khan Sir.

The claims are currently part of the ongoing probe, and authorities are examining all aspects of the case.

Reacting to the development, Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal said that the administration was functioning strictly within the framework of the law and that any action being taken against Khan Sir was based on established legal procedures.

"Whatever action is being taken against Khan ji is as per the rules, and the government is acting according to the law, and the administration will do its work as per the law," Jaiswal told IANS.

The issue has also triggered responses from opposition leaders.

Speaking to IANS, CPI-M leader and former Member of Parliament Hannan Mollah alleged that the action against Khan Sir was part of a larger conspiracy and used the opportunity to criticise the coaching industry across the country.

"This is a conspiracy. Coaching centres exist across the country, but many of them have become centres of exploitation. Students are charged heavily, and parents often sell their property to send their children there. This is the reality of coaching centres in Delhi, Kota, Bihar and elsewhere," Mollah said.

Drawing a distinction between Khan Sir's coaching institute and many other coaching centres, the CPI-M leader added that the educator had adopted a more affordable model aimed at helping students from economically weaker backgrounds.

"But Khan Sir was doing something different. He charged only about one-tenth of what other institutes charge. While others collect huge amounts of money from students, he was trying to make education accessible to poorer sections," Mollah said.

The controversy has also been linked by some political leaders to the ongoing debate over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) paper leak case, as the Opposition has claimed the Khan Sir issue to be a "distraction" from the paper leak.

Samajwadi Party National Spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand, speaking to IANS, said students across the country were expressing anger over the examination paper leak issue and that the focus on coaching institute-related disputes appeared to be drawing attention away from larger concerns.

"Across the country, there is widespread anger among students over the NEET examination issue. Students have been continuously protesting and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In such a situation, giving undue prominence to disputes involving coaching institutes appears to be an attempt to divert public attention from the NEET controversy," Chand said.

At the same time, he added that if any laws had been violated in connection with Khan Sir's coaching institute or the incident under investigation, legal action should follow.

"As far as Khan Sir's coaching is concerned, if any law is broken, then appropriate action should be taken against the accused," he said.

The case continues to attract widespread attention in Bihar and beyond.

Investigators said that they are examining the allegations related to the reported firing incident and the role of all individuals named in the FIR.