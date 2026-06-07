Mexico 86: Diego Luna's World Cup Satire

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Mexico · Culture

Key Facts

- The film:“México 86” is a Netflix original directed by Gabriel Ripstein, released on June 5, 2026.

- The cast: Diego Luna leads as a fictional fixer, with Karla Souza and Daniel Giménez Cacho.

- The subject: A satirical retelling of how Mexico secured the 1986 World Cup after Colombia withdrew as host.

- The timing: It landed six days before the 2026 World Cup, which Mexico co-hosts with the United States and Canada.

- The angle: The story uses football to examine power, corruption and national identity in 1980s Mexico.

“México 86” is a new Netflix satire from director Gabriel Ripstein, starring Diego Luna, that reimagines how Mexico landed the 1986 World Cup after Colombia pulled out, arriving on June 5 just days before the country co-hosts the 2026 tournament.

RTAsk Rio TimesCurious about Latin American culture, food, and life? Ask our reporting asking → What México 86 is about

The film follows Martín de la Torre, a fictional and morally flexible official played by Diego Luna, who maneuvers to bring the 1986 World Cup to Mexico. The character is an invention, but the filmmakers say it draws on real figures from the era's football and political worlds.

Directed by Gabriel Ripstein, who co-wrote the script with Daniel Krauze, the 95-minute feature is pitched as a dark comedy rather than a documentary. It runs from the early 1980s through to a coda years later.

Karla Souza plays a sharp, independent woman who becomes his partner, and Daniel Giménez Cacho a powerful businessman backing the scheme. The tone is satirical, exaggerating the deal-making behind the bid.

Luna has said his character is a composite, loosely inspired by the football-federation figures of the time rather than a single real person. The filmmakers stress that while events echo what happened, the script takes liberties for comic effect.

Parts of the film were shot at real venues from the era, grounding the comedy in recognisable settings. The result blends period detail with broad caricature.

The real history behind the story

The premise rests on real events. Colombia had been chosen to host the 1986 tournament but withdrew in late 1982, unable to meet FIFA's demands amid economic and political strain.

Mexico stepped in and won the right to stage the event, beating a bid from the United States. It became the first country to host the World Cup twice, having already done so in 1970.

That 1986 edition is remembered for Diego Maradona's“Hand of God” and his second goal against England, as well as for taking place months after a devastating earthquake struck Mexico City in 1985. The film leans on that charged backdrop.

For Mexico, hosting twice in sixteen years was a point of pride and a logistical feat. The bid that the film satirises ultimately delivered a tournament now widely regarded as one of the finest of the modern era.

Why the timing matters

Releasing the film now is a deliberate move. It arrived on June 5, just under a week before the 2026 World Cup opens in Mexico City on June 11, when regional attention is locked on football.

The parallel is hard to miss. Forty years after the events it portrays, Mexico is again a host, this time sharing the expanded 48-team tournament with the United States and Canada.

The release also stirred some friction. Luna used the launch to take aim at football's governing bodies, and former striker Hugo Sánchez publicly criticised the project, giving the premiere an extra edge.

For viewers abroad, that context turns a local story into a timely one. The film offers newcomers a way into Mexican football culture just as the country steps back onto the global stage.

It also arrives at a moment of heightened scrutiny of how major tournaments are awarded. Seen through that lens, a four-decade-old bid story reads as unexpectedly current.

A satire about more than football

Reviewers have read the film as a portrait of 1980s Mexico as much as a sports story. The bid becomes a lens on patronage, improvisation and the deal-making culture of the period.

Ripstein has described the result as a mirror held up to the country, using comedy to probe what national identity meant in that era. Luna, who was a child during the 1986 tournament, has spoken of his personal link to it.

Critics have noted the film's willingness to mock the institutions that run the game, at home and globally. By staging that critique on the eve of another World Cup, it invites viewers to ask how much has changed.

That blend of nostalgia and irony is part of its appeal. The film celebrates the joy the 1986 tournament gave a battered country while refusing to look away from how the right to host it was won.

The film sits within a wave of football-themed releases timed to the World Cup. For more on that trend, see our coverage of Netflix's Latin American slate and how Mexico's cinemas are turning theatres into fan zones.

Frequently asked questions

What is México 86 about?

It is a satirical Netflix film about how Mexico secured the 1986 World Cup after Colombia withdrew as host, told through a fictional fixer played by Diego Luna.

Is México 86 based on a true story?

It is inspired by real events around Mexico's 1986 World Cup bid, but the lead character and much of the dialogue are fictional. The director calls it a work of fiction.

When was it released?

The film was released on Netflix on June 5, 2026, six days before the 2026 World Cup opened in Mexico City.

Who directed and stars in it?

It was directed by Gabriel Ripstein and stars Diego Luna, Karla Souza and Daniel Giménez Cacho.

Connected Coverage

Netflix bets on Latin stories as the World Cup nears

Mexican cinema chain to screen 32 World Cup matches in theaters

Mexico City opens the World Cup with a star-packed ceremony

type="application/ld+json">

{"@context":"","@type":"FAQPage","mainEntity":[{"@type":"Question","name":"What is México 86 about?","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"It is a satirical Netflix film about how Mexico secured the 1986 World Cup after Colombia withdrew as host, told through a fictional fixer played by Diego Luna."}},{"@type":"Question","name":"Is México 86 based on a true story?","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"It is inspired by real events around Mexico's 1986 World Cup bid, but the lead character and much of the dialogue are fictional. The director calls it a work of fiction."}},{"@type":"Question","name":"When was it released?","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"The film was released on Netflix on June 5, 2026, six days before the 2026 World Cup opened in Mexico City."}},{"@type":"Question","name":"Who dir

Read More from The Rio Times

Mexico Marks the World Cup With a Different Kind of Football Cinema Latin American Films Take the Spotlight at Tribeca 2026 in New York 'Persepolis' Creator Marjane Satrapi Dies at 56 in Paris