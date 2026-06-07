Israeli Strikes Target 150 Hezbollah Sites

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Israeli military said the targets were used by Hezbollah fighters to plan and carry out attacks against Israeli forces.

“These infrastructures were used by terrorists of the organization to advance and execute terrorist plans against Israel Defense Forces troops,” the military said.

The announcement came as the Lebanese Armed Forces confirmed that Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal had departed for Pakistan at the invitation of Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Lebanon's military did not disclose the duration or detailed agenda of the visit. However, a Lebanese military source told Al Arabiya that discussions are expected to focus on military cooperation and training programs. Lebanese officers have long participated in training courses in Pakistan under bilateral defense cooperation arrangements.

The developments underscore the continued volatility along the Israel-Lebanon border despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire. Israeli forces have intensified operations against Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, while the Iran-backed group has insisted it will not accept arrangements that require it to disarm before Israel withdraws its forces and halts military operations.

Lebanon's government has backed U.S.-supported mediation efforts aimed at reaching a durable ceasefire, facilitating the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon and addressing the future of Hezbollah's weapons. However, Hezbollah has rejected proposals linking a ceasefire to its disarmament, arguing that Israeli military actions must end first.

The latest Israeli strikes come days after Lebanese authorities reported that several Lebanese soldiers, including officers, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a military vehicle in southern Lebanon. The incident drew condemnation from regional countries, including Qatar, which described the attack as a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and a threat to regional stability.

The conflict on Israel's northern border has intensified alongside the broader confrontation involving Iran, Israel and the United States. Continued exchanges of fire, airstrikes and military deployments have raised concerns that Lebanon could become a central front in a wider regional escalation.

Pakistan has increasingly engaged in regional diplomatic efforts in recent weeks, maintaining contacts with Iran, Gulf states and other regional actors as tensions spread across the Middle East. Islamabad has repeatedly called for dialogue and de-escalation, warning that further instability could have serious consequences for regional security and global trade.