Speaking on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Zakharova described remarks by some European leaders on Ukraine and regional security as“illogical,” according to Russia's state news agency TASS.

She said the comments suggested that certain decisions and public statements made by European officials could not be regarded as balanced or rational, though she did not identify specific leaders in her latest remarks.

Zakharova also referred to past comments by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding NATO's“brain death,” arguing that recent developments have renewed debate over the effectiveness and strategic direction of European leadership.

The remarks come as relations between Russia and the European Union remain at their lowest level in decades following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. European governments have imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on Moscow and increased military, financial and political support for Kyiv.

EU member states have continued to back Ukraine's defense efforts and reconstruction plans, while several European leaders have pledged long-term security assistance. Moscow, however, has repeatedly accused Western governments of prolonging the conflict through arms deliveries and political support for Ukraine.

The war has become a central source of tension between Russia and Europe, reshaping security policies across the continent and prompting NATO members to increase defense spending amid concerns over broader regional instability.