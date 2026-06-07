MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A fresh political confrontation has erupted between the ruling National Conference (NC) and the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) over the progress of the AIIMS Awantipora project, with leaders from both parties trading barbs following former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's recent visit to the institution.The controversy began after Mehbooba revealed that she had spoken to Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and urged him to expedite the completion of the long-awaited healthcare project.

In a post on X, the PDP president said she had sought the Union minister's intervention to ensure that the project is completed without further delay.

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“Spoke with Union Health Minister JP Nadda ji and requested him to expedite the ongoing work at AIIMS Awantipora so that it doesn't get delayed any further. He was kind enough to assure me about its completion well on time,” she wrote.

Mehbooba acknowledged the efforts of the construction team working on the project but said the institution must become operational at the earliest given the healthcare challenges facing Jammu and Kashmir.

“Undoubtedly the team assigned here is toiling day and night, but given how healthcare is crumbling across J&K, it is imperative AIIMS Awantipora is operational soon. It will provide much-needed relief and quality medical services,” she said.

However, her visit drew criticism from the ruling National Conference, which questioned the role of an opposition leader in reviewing the status of an ongoing government project.

National Conference MLA and Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq termed the move inappropriate and said monitoring government projects was the responsibility of elected governments and authorised officials.

“If such a precedent is set where any elected or unelected person starts visiting departments and reviewing projects, it would be very wrong. It appears an attempt is being made to convey that unelected individuals are more powerful than those elected by the people,” Sadiq told reporters in Srinagar.

He argued that constitutional norms do not permit such interventions and warned that allowing such practices could create confusion regarding institutional responsibilities.

Sadiq also alleged that the issue was being politicised and linked the controversy to broader political developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

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“Whenever major political developments take place, there are attempts to create a negative atmosphere. If someone genuinely wants to resolve an issue, it is done through proper channels and not through social media,” he said.

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Referring to Mehbooba's public communication regarding AIIMS Awantipora, he claimed that the matter had already been taken up through official channels.

“When the letter was shared on social media, it became clear that politics was involved. The Chief Minister had already discussed the matter and she could have waited for the outcome,” he added.

Joining the criticism, Health Minister Sakeena Itoo accused opposition leaders of behaving as though they were still in power despite electoral setbacks.

“Some people seem to be suffering from political amnesia. They still behave as if they are in power, even though they lost office in 2018 and have since been repeatedly rejected by the people,” Itoo said.

The PDP, however, strongly defended Mehbooba's intervention and accused the government of prioritising political point-scoring over pressing healthcare concerns.

PDP leader and MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para said the focus should be on ensuring the early completion and operationalisation of AIIMS Awantipora rather than criticising those raising the issue.

“J&K is in the midst of a health emergency. Cancer is taking lives every single day, yet those in power seem more concerned about who visits AIIMS than why it is still not fully functional,” Para said.

The exchange has once again brought the spotlight on the status of AIIMS Awantipora, one of the Union Territory's most significant healthcare infrastructure projects, which is expected to substantially strengthen tertiary healthcare services in the region once fully operational.