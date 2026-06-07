Anti-Terror Op Enters 14Th Day In Rajouri

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A joint anti-terror operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF has entered its fourteenth day in the dense forests of Gambhir Mughlan and Dorimal in the Manjakote sector of Rajouri district. Security forces are continuing to track suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the region.

The security forces were seen checking the ID cards of travellers and locals, conducting intensive search operations in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The operation, codenamed Operation Sheruwali, was launched following intelligence inputs indicating the presence of suspected terrorists in the region. Officials said the move aims to trap the suspects within the designated zones while search teams intensify their operations. (Agencies)

Read Also Rajouri Military Operation Enters 11th Day Anti-Terror Operation Enters Day 9 In Rajouri Forests ADVERTISEMENT