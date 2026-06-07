Anti-Terror Op Enters 14Th Day In Rajouri
The security forces were seen checking the ID cards of travellers and locals, conducting intensive search operations in the region.
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The operation, codenamed Operation Sheruwali, was launched following intelligence inputs indicating the presence of suspected terrorists in the region. Officials said the move aims to trap the suspects within the designated zones while search teams intensify their operations. (Agencies)Read Also Rajouri Military Operation Enters 11th Day Anti-Terror Operation Enters Day 9 In Rajouri Forests ADVERTISEMENT
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