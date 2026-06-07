Jigar Saraiya Of Sachinjigar Says Its Indian Musicians, Listeners'sresponsibility To Make Indian Sound Global

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Music composer Jigar Saraiya of Sachin–Jigar has shared that it's the responsibility of Indian artistes and listeners to make our sound global.

Sachin–Jigar spoke with IANS during the promotions of their latest film album 'Chand Mera Dil' in the city.

When asked if the global sound is eroding the Indian culture of our music or our mainstream sound, Jigar said,“I think it's only our responsibility that if something is going on globally, then how can we globalize our sound? How can we globalize our music? We have to do that. And this is a big fight. But our music is such that it can blend with any other music”.

“For instance, just four days ago, a very famous artiste made a track with a clip of Asha Bhosle ji. There are so many such songs. So, our music has all those things. In fact, when we go out or meet any other artiste, like for productions, they look at our music as global music. For them, the identity and uniqueness of our music is that we have to believe that. And we have to own our music as much as we own a foreign artiste”, he added.

Earlier, his creative partner, Sachin said that sometimes he is worried about Jigar, as he is someone who is highly self-critical, and easily gets consumed by the music making process.

Sachin earlier told IANS.“We are two people. So, we are two sides of the coin. I think my job is to rationalize the chaos he has. He is a rebel. He doesn't sleep. Sometimes he wakes up with the fear that if I don't make a song today, then? There is a childlike hunger when he sees a new instrument”.

“I feed off all these things. But, again, if I want to let's say compose a song, I cannot do that in front of an equipment. I don't want to get tied up inside the studio. I don't want to go on a terrace or I can't take the name of the place”, he added.

The music of 'Chand Mera Dil' has been released under the label of Sony Music India.